Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,059.00
    +62.75 (+1.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,834.00
    +157.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,894.00
    +357.25 (+2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.30
    +10.80 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.78
    -0.13 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    2,039.60
    +5.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.22
    -1.12 (-7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2672
    +0.0034 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.3700
    +0.0620 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,447.98
    +115.52 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,674.40
    +11.89 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,098.68
    +836.52 (+2.19%)
     

Southwest Airlines reaches tentative agreement with Transport Workers Union

Reuters
A Southwest airliner takes off from Las Vegas

(Reuters) -Southwest Airlines said on Thursday it has reached a tentative agreement with Transport Workers Union that represents nearly 18,000 ramp, operations, provisioning and cargo agents.

The agreement was with the union's local chapter TWU 555, which will communicate details of the deal directly to members, Southwest Airlines said.

The carrier did not provide any details about the agreement, which will have to be ratified by the workers.

Since October 2022, Southwest Airlines has ratified contracts with nine worker groups.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Advertisement