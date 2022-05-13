Soy Protein Market Growth US$ 4600.9 million by 2022-2028 | Competitive Landscape, Global Trends, Top Key Manufacturer, CAGR Status, Industry Share, Size and Forecast

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Pune, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Soy Protein market research report gives insight of worldwide business analysis with top players operating in the industry and future competitive scenario. The Soy Protein market report made by our experts is completely great research which includes growth of Soy Protein, shares, revenue in past and future possibilities with consideration of challenges and opportunities. Also, report includes detailed segmentation based on product type, application, geographical regions, countries with possible development and risks in these areas.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Soy Protein market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3764.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4600.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.4% during the review period.

Soy protein is a protein that is isolated from soybean. It is made from soybean meal that has been dehulled and defatted. Dehulled and defatted soybeans are processed into different kinds of high protein commercial products: soy flour, concentrates, isolates and soy flour.

The topmost companies in the Soy Protein market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply of Soy Protein. These strategies will let the key players to cover their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the market:

Key Players includes: -

ADM

DuPont

Sojaprotein

FUJIOIL

Yuwang Group

Gushen Group

Wonderful Industrial Group

Scents Holdings

Goldensea Industry

Shansong Biological Products

MECAGROUP

Solbar

Cargill

Global Soy Protein key players include ADM, DuPont, Sojaprotein, FUJIOIL, Yuwang Group etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 35%.

Market Segmentation: -

Soy Protein market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Soy Protein report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Concentrated Soy Protein

Isolated Soy Protein

Textured Soy Protein

Segment by Application

Meat Products

Confectionery & Pastry

Beverage

Dairy

Others

In terms of product, Concentrated Soy Protein is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Meat Products, followed by Confectionery & Pastry.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

China is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by USA and Europe , both have a share over 30% percent.

