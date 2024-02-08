Is Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Spanish Mountain Gold's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at September 2023, Spanish Mountain Gold had cash of CA$4.9m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$5.6m. Therefore, from September 2023 it had roughly 11 months of cash runway. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Spanish Mountain Gold's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Spanish Mountain Gold didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 4.6%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Spanish Mountain Gold makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can Spanish Mountain Gold Raise More Cash Easily?

While its cash burn is only increasing slightly, Spanish Mountain Gold shareholders should still consider the potential need for further cash, down the track. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of CA$67m, Spanish Mountain Gold's CA$5.6m in cash burn equates to about 8.3% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Spanish Mountain Gold's Cash Burn?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Spanish Mountain Gold's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 5 warning signs for Spanish Mountain Gold (of which 3 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

