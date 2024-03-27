Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,248.49
    +44.91 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,760.08
    +477.75 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,399.52
    +83.82 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,114.35
    +44.19 (+2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.71
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    2,193.30
    +16.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0830
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1960
    -0.0380 (-0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2638
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.2480
    -0.2640 (-0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    69,145.12
    -916.92 (-1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,931.98
    +1.02 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,762.73
    +364.70 (+0.90%)
     

SPDR's GLD Had $363M in Outflows: ETF Fund Flows as of March 27, 2024

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

3,092.92

526,358.12

0.59%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

1,356.46

257,860.26

0.53%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

1,123.06

449,694.66

0.25%

FVD

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

689.81

10,756.92

6.41%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

400.23

104,001.04

0.38%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

364.27

16,616.84

2.19%

DSTL

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

348.38

2,159.43

16.13%

MBB

iShares MBS ETF

323.40

28,727.38

1.13%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

262.76

431,009.63

0.06%

FBTC

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

261.79

9,899.96

2.64%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

GLD

SPDR Gold Trust

-362.75

58,080.66

-0.62%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-350.10

24,330.04

-1.44%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-314.16

32,867.20

-0.96%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

-196.25

48,389.55

-0.41%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-184.90

63,617.52

-0.29%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

-180.52

386,335.87

-0.05%

HYLB

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-164.06

3,223.76

-5.09%

VCSH

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

-115.86

35,581.16

-0.33%

TIP

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

-106.95

18,769.58

-0.57%

EWJ

iShares MSCI Japan ETF

-106.38

16,892.79

-0.63%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

24.10

7,371.62

0.33%

Asset Allocation

3.76

17,829.16

0.02%

Commodities

-333.49

131,525.22

-0.25%

Currency

14.62

63,213.62

0.02%

International Equity

243.63

1,460,012.37

0.02%

International Fixed Income

-32.36

184,661.15

-0.02%

Inverse

-13.16

13,529.54

-0.10%

Leveraged

655.35

96,983.58

0.68%

U.S. Equity

8,510.80

5,449,180.55

0.16%

U.S. Fixed Income

617.04

1,374,141.08

0.04%

Total:

9,690.28

8,798,447.89

0.11%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

