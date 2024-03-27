SPDR's GLD Had $363M in Outflows: ETF Fund Flows as of March 27, 2024

The Wall Street Journal

A federal judge on Wednesday denied Coinbase’s motion to dismiss a Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit that alleges the crypto exchange violates investor-protection laws. + U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla’s ruling allows the SEC to move forward with its case that Coinbase operated as an unregistered intermediary of securities and engaged in the unregistered offer and sale of securities through its staking program, which lets investors earn interest on their crypto tokens. + However, she agreed to dismiss the claim that Coinbase acted as an unregistered broker through its crypto wallet, which connects traders to liquidity on other trading platforms.