SPDR's GLD Had $363M in Outflows: ETF Fund Flows as of March 27, 2024
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
3,092.92
526,358.12
0.59%
1,356.46
257,860.26
0.53%
1,123.06
449,694.66
0.25%
689.81
10,756.92
6.41%
400.23
104,001.04
0.38%
364.27
16,616.84
2.19%
348.38
2,159.43
16.13%
323.40
28,727.38
1.13%
262.76
431,009.63
0.06%
261.79
9,899.96
2.64%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-362.75
58,080.66
-0.62%
-350.10
24,330.04
-1.44%
-314.16
32,867.20
-0.96%
-196.25
48,389.55
-0.41%
-184.90
63,617.52
-0.29%
-180.52
386,335.87
-0.05%
-164.06
3,223.76
-5.09%
-115.86
35,581.16
-0.33%
-106.95
18,769.58
-0.57%
-106.38
16,892.79
-0.63%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
24.10
7,371.62
0.33%
Asset Allocation
3.76
17,829.16
0.02%
Commodities
-333.49
131,525.22
-0.25%
Currency
14.62
63,213.62
0.02%
International Equity
243.63
1,460,012.37
0.02%
International Fixed Income
-32.36
184,661.15
-0.02%
Inverse
-13.16
13,529.54
-0.10%
Leveraged
655.35
96,983.58
0.68%
U.S. Equity
8,510.80
5,449,180.55
0.16%
U.S. Fixed Income
617.04
1,374,141.08
0.04%
Total:
9,690.28
8,798,447.89
0.11%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.