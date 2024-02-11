Spectrum Brands Holdings' (NYSE:SPB) Dividend Will Be $0.42

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will pay a dividend of $0.42 on the 12th of March. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.0%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Even though Spectrum Brands Holdings is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 196.7%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 39%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Spectrum Brands Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Spectrum Brands Holdings has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was $10.42, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.68. This works out to a decline of approximately 84% over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Spectrum Brands Holdings' earnings per share has shrunk at 37% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

We're Not Big Fans Of Spectrum Brands Holdings' Dividend

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help Spectrum Brands Holdings make more consistent payments in the future. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Spectrum Brands Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

