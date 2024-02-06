Spero Therapeutics Inc CEO Sath Shukla Sells 75,994 Shares

Sath Shukla, CEO and President of Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO), sold 75,994 shares of the company on February 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1.42 per share, resulting in a total value of $107,911.08.

Spero Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 82,011 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Spero Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 0 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc were trading at $1.42, giving the company a market cap of $77.326 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 144.00, which is above both the industry median of 27.01 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $1.42 and a GuruFocus Value of $3.35, Spero Therapeutics Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.42, indicating that the stock may be a possible value trap and warrants caution before investing.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

