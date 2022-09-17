U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.19
    -27.04 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.50
    +7.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.35 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1423
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9060
    -0.5510 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,990.57
    +282.90 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.57
    -4.87 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Spey Resources Corp.
·3 min read
Spey Resources Corp.
Spey Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey” or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated September 7, 2022, that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”), having issued 22,141,496 units (each a “Unit”) at a price of $0.175 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $3,874,761.80.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.35 until September 16, 2024, provided that if the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) is at a price greater than $0.70 for 10 consecutive trading days, then the expiry date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate to the date that is 30 days after the date that notice of such acceleration is provided to the Warrant holders.

In connection with the Offering, the Company also paid finders fees in the aggregate of $145,580.75 in cash and 760,490 non-transferable broker warrants (a “Broker Warrant”). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one Share at an exercise price of $0.35 until September 16, 2024, provided that if the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the CSE is at a price greater than $0.70 for 10 consecutive trading days, then the expiry date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate to the date that is 30 days after the date that notice of such acceleration is provided to the Broker Warrant holders.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering for funding the drilling of its projects, property payments and general working capital.

All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a statutory four month hold period in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

None of the securities to be issued in the Offering have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), and none may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds two option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II and Pocitos II lithium brine projects, and a 20% interest in the Pocitos I lithium project, all of which are located in the Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi CEO, Director

nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, ‎‎‎‎including with respect to the planned use of proceeds. The Company ‎‎provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying ‎‎information about current ‎‎expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that ‎‎such statements may not be ‎‎appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to ‎‎inherent risks and ‎‎uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that ‎‎expectations, ‎‎forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that ‎‎assumptions may not ‎‎be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. ‎‎These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s ‎‎public filings ‎‎under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has ‎‎attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ ‎‎materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause ‎‎actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that ‎‎such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from ‎‎those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or ‎‎revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or ‎‎otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.‎


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Shares Rose on a Down Day

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh just lowered his price target on Nvidia, but if he's right it's a good buy from here.

  • FedEx stock plunges on brutal profit warning

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for FedEx.

  • Bezos Is About to Lose Title of World's Second Richest Man

    Amazon's founder and executive chairman was the world's richest man for several years before falling to second place.

  • About 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing — here’s the complete list so far

    Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. releases a list of dozens of stores it aims to close. Most of the stores on this list will close by the end of the month.

  • Why International Paper, WestRock, and Packaging Corp. Stocks All Crashed Today

    There was a sell-off in cardboard packaging stocks this morning, with shares of International Paper (NYSE: IP) down 9.4% at 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) shares down 9.7%, and the stock of WestRock (NYSE: WRK) down 9.8%. Shares of FedEx (NYSE: FDX) plunged more than 22% this morning after the company issued an earnings warning predicated on softening global volume. The volume FedEx referred to was the number of packages wrapped in cardboard and shipped to customers.

  • As FedEx stock crashes after brutal profit warning, analyst points to a lurking Amazon

    FedEx has blown three tires before the peak holiday shipping season, and chatter on the Street is that mighty Amazon may have played a role.

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire George Soros

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire George Soros. To skip our analysis of George Soros’ profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire George Soros. George […]

  • Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a “high probability” the stock market will be “flat” for an entire decade

    Central banks are like “reformed smokers,” famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. “They’ve gone from printing a bunch of money, like driving a Porsche at 200 miles an hour, to not only taking the foot off the gas, but just slamming the brakes on.”

  • NIO Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    NIO Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NIO performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • 2 High-Yield Financial Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Looking for high yield stocks in the finance sector? This pair of banks is worth close inspection, while this REIT is best avoided.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have gotten a lot of attention over the last few years as production has increased and multiple companies have come public, but that doesn't mean all EV stocks are good investments. Companies still have to make money building and selling vehicles, which has historically been the hardest part of the auto business. Given the current trends, I think General Motors (NYSE: GM) is the one EV stock to buy hand over fist, while ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have some serious red flags.

  • Is Now A Good Time To Buy Medical Properties Trust And Lock In An 8.2% Dividend?

    Income investors are always on the hunt for good stocks that for one reason or another have recently been out of favor, creating a scenario for a higher dividend yield along with possible future appreciation as the stock bounces back. Buying a stock on a decline sometimes involves a bit of courage, but the ability to lock in long-term higher yields makes the decision easier for most investors. At the moment, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW), a Birmingham, Alabama-based real estate inves

  • Kevin O’Leary Says High Market Volatility Signals Opportunity; Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Analysts Like

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. What we know for certain is that the S&P 500 is down 18% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ is down 26%. At least one investing expert, however, is getting on his soapbox to encourage investors to buy now, while prices are low. This is the view of Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary. The venture capitalist makes a case for investors to take advantage of vol

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • Intel Corporation (INTC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Intel (INTC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Datadog, Okta, and DocuSign Plunged Today

    Shares of enterprise software companies Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) were plunging today, down 5.3%, 6%, and 7.2%, respectively, as of 2 p.m. EDT. Interest rates continued to rise this week after the fallout from Tuesday's inflation report. In addition, there have been several preannouncements from major companies that are hinting at a global recession.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today

    A major multinational company has sounded the warning about the global economy, and stocks are trading down on Friday as a result. Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares are down more than market averages, losing as much as 5.6% in Friday trading. Heading into earnings season, investors are bracing for an update on the state of the global economy.

  • Markets Are Spooked by Inflation. Cathie Wood and Elon Musk See a Bigger Issue

    It's no secret that investors are worried about runaway inflation. Cathie Wood and Elon Musk see deflation as the bigger threat.

  • Russian economy won’t recover from Ukraine war ‘until 2030s’

    Pound sinks to lowest since 1985 as retail sales slump Germany seizes control of three Russian-owned Rosneft oil refineries FTSE 100 falls 0.6pc Ben Marlow: Shell must accept it has lost the battle on fossil fuels Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter