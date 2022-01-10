U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,674.00
    +6.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,151.00
    +44.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,596.75
    +15.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,182.60
    +6.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.42
    +0.52 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.50
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.56
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6650
    +0.1150 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,888.21
    +246.12 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.16
    -47.72 (-4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.14
    -0.14 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

SPI Energy to Showcase Solar Panels, Residential Energy Storage Systems, EV Charger Solutions and its Solar EV Pickup Truck at Intersolar Show

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary SPI Solar Inc plans to showcase Solar & Renewable energy products, including solar panels, residential energy storage systems, and EV chargers, as well as EdisonFuture's light-duty solar electric vehicles, at the Intersolar Show at Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California, January 13-15, 2022. SPI Solar will showcase at Booth 2159.

A car parked in front of a houseDescription automatically generated
A car parked in front of a houseDescription automatically generated

"With the recent acquired 140,000 square foot factory in Sacramento, California, we can further support our growth and the expanding green economy with a California-based solar module manufacturing facility," commented Denton Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy. "The new Sacramento facility enables us to deliver ‘Made-in-USA' clean energy products, from solar panels and energy storage systems to EV chargers."

SPI Solar plans to begin solar panel manufacturing in the first quarter of 2022 using the existing production lines at the former Sunergy PV solar plant. Concurrently, SPI Solar will upgrade the facility with new technology and state-of-the-art equipment, ramping to full solar module production capacity of 1.1 gigawatt (GW) in the second half of 2022. In addition, SPI Solar plans to add battery pack and EV charger assembly lines at the facility in the near future.

"Given the current logistics issues around the world, these production facilities will ensure our US-based customers receive stable and consistent supplies," continued Peng. "Our showcasing of solar, energy storage, EV charging, and solar EV products at Intersolar highlights the main strategy of SPI and our subsidiaries of embracing the broader clean energy revolution happening across today's marketplace."

The US installed 3.8 GW of solar PV capacity in Q3 2020 to reach 88.9 GW of total installed capacity, enough to power 16.4 million American homes. Wood Mackenzie forecasts 43% annual growth in 2020, with more than 19 GW of installations expected. In total, the U.S. solar market will install more than 107 GW of solar over the next five years.

The global EV battery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% from $27.3 billion in 2021 to $67.2 billion by 2025, according to MarketsandMarkets, a B2B researcher.

Approximately 2.9 million pickup trucks were sold in the US in 2020, representing nearly 20% of the entire US vehicle market. According to data from Cox Automotive, nearly 2-in-5 consumers in the market for a pickup truck over the next two years are considering an electric pickup truck.

The global last-mile delivery market was valued at $18.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $62.7 billion by 2027, according to AllTheResearch. The World Economic Forum recently reported increasing last-mile delivery demands will drive a 36% increase in the number of delivery vehicles in the world's top 100 cities by 2030. With fleet operators pursuing environmentally friendly logistic practices, such as Amazon's ordering of 100,000 electric delivery vans and FedEx's plans to completely electrify its entire pickup and delivery fleet by 2040, demand for last-mile EV solutions is expected to increase significantly.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial & utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motorcars EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North American markets. The commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motorcars is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Contact:

IR Department
ir@spigroups.com

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: (407) 491-4498
dave@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681630/SPI-Energy-to-Showcase-Solar-Panels-Residential-Energy-Storage-Systems-EV-Charger-Solutions-and-its-Solar-EV-Pickup-Truck-at-Intersolar-Show

Recommended Stories

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • Bitcoin Approaches Death Cross as Goldman Foresees 4 Fed Rate Hikes This Year

    Death cross’ past record as an indicator of deeper drawdowns is mixed.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • Tilray: Analyst Stays Cautious Ahead of November Quarter Earnings

    Before Monday’s (Jan 10) trading truly kicks into action, Tilray (TLRY) will release its November (F2Q22) quarter results. Ahead of the print, Cantor’s Pablo Zuanic believes the trends are not tilting in the Canadian LP’s favor. “Unless the company issues bullish forward commentary, we expect the stock to face pressure from the November quarter print,” the analyst forewarned. While Zuanic notes that cannabis makes up less than half of the company’s sales (in the August quarter they accounted for

  • 10 Best AI Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best AI stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best AI Stocks for 2022. Artificial intelligence is the backbone of a myriad of innovations in today’s world such as self-driving cars, high-tech computing, enterprise solutions, and robotics […]

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally At Key Levels; What To Do Now

    The 2022 market has been an expectation breaker so far, with the Nasdaq and Tesla selling off hard. Here's what to do now.

  • How Does Tesla's China Growth Compare to Nio's?

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) record-high quarterly and full-year production and delivery numbers caught the market by surprise on Monday as its share price rose to within striking distance of its all-time high. Investors who follow the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market might be interested to see how Tesla's numbers compare to those of Chinese EV heavyweight Nio (NYSE: NIO). Daniel Foelber (Tesla): According to reports by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla sold 54,391 China-made vehicles in October and 52,859 in November.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Dropped 25% Last Month

    Owners of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock needed a strong stomach to end 2021. After a 24% gain to start the fourth quarter in October, shares of the electric-vehicle (EV) charging network company ended the year with a 25.4% drop in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. All the ups and downs came as a bipartisan infrastructure bill was being debated in Congress.

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    The market can seem like a popularity contest, and small and mid-cap growth stocks are not cool right now. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) took 2021 by storm, growing roughly fourfold to $100 billion this past year.

  • Consumer price index, bank earnings: What to know this week

    Inflation data will be in focus this week, with investors set to receive the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves remain in focus. Quarterly earnings season also ramps up as some of the big banks report results.

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • Tech Bloodbath 2022: 3 Gems to Pick Up Amid the Carnage

    The Federal Reserve has indicated benchmark interest rate hikes are coming fairly soon, and that has caused the market to reassess richly valued companies. After surveying the carnage, three Fool.com contributors think Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) are being unfairly punished and are worth buying. Coinbase Global took another 9% haircut this week, leaving it down 18% over the last month.

  • Goldman Now Expects Four Fed Hikes, Sees Faster Runoff in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseThe Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates four time

  • Why Shares of Teladoc Sank in 2021

    Shares of virtual healthcare provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell 54% last year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Teladoc grew U.S. subscription members 41% in 2020. CEO Jason Gorevic knew 2020 would be a tough act to follow since so many deals were pulled forward during the pandemic.

  • 1 Big Question Facing Moderna in 2022

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has gone from a relatively unknown stock a few years ago to a business that's worth more than $85 billion thanks to its COVID-19 vaccine. Over the trailing 12 months, Moderna has generated $11.4 billion in free cash flow. Deciding what to do with all that cash will be crucial in determining what Moderna's future may look like after COVID-19.