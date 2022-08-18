U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

SPI Energy's Solar4America to Showcase American Made Solar Modules at Energy Expo 2022

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
·4 min read
  • SPI

MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced that Solar4America ("S4A"), a solar module manufacturing company and a wholly owned subsidiary of SPI Energy, will participate in The Energy Expo 2022 at the Miami Airport Convention Center Aug. 24 - 25.

"We are very excited to be participating in this year's Energy Expo 2022," said Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman of S4A and CEO of SPI Energy. "We will be showcasing American made solar panels that we can deliver to distributors or installers anywhere in the nation."

The Solar4America module manufacturing facility currently starts the pilot production in Q2 2022 and the delivery to the customers and will ramp up its capacity to 1.2GW by 2023 and 2.4GW in 2024.

Currently, S4A has inventory and production capacities planned for 2023 on an array of modules including 330W and 410W all black panels for the residential market and 410W and 550W solar panels for the commercial market. Production capacity plans also include CEC-listed and fully financed and approved Solar4America branded energy storage systems for the residential market.

"Our California production facility will ensure that our customers receive high-quality, consistent, American made products they can deliver to their customers," said Xiaofeng Denton Peng. "Showing these products at Energy Expo highlights the broader clean energy revolution happening across today's marketplace and brings more stable supplies of Made-in-USA products to the market."

Solar4America will have experts available at Booth 218 to answer questions and provide information.

About Energy Expo 2022

Energy Expo 2022 targets large markets in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean for solar and alternative energy solutions. The show connects manufacturers and distributors with buyers, professionals, dealers, municipalities, contractors, installers, and potential representatives from this market. For more information on the expo, please visit https://www.theenergyexpo.com/.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in McClellan Park, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice solar wholesale distribution, residential solar and roofing installation, and solar module manufacturing, the SPI Solar and Orange Power commercial & utility solar division, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
IR Department
Email: ir@spigroups.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712570/SPI-Energys-Solar4America-to-Showcase-American-Made-Solar-Modules-at-Energy-Expo-2022

