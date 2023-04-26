SPI Energy's Solar4America Showing American-Made Solar Modules at Midwest Solar Expo

MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Solar4America Technology (S4A), a Sacramento, California-based solar module manufacturing company, is participating in the Midwest Solar Expo in Chicago on May 1-3, 2023.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to be at the Midwest Solar Expo in Chicago this year," said Denton Peng, Chairman of Solar4America. "We will be showcasing American-made 410W residential solar modules as well as our the 550W bifacial modules designed for commercial, industrial, and utility markets. We are the first and only major domestic manufacturer already manufacturing 550W/M10 solar modules in the US. We can deliver to customers anywhere in the nation from our factory in Sacramento."

The Solar4America module manufacturing facility in Sacramento produces 700MW annually with capacity ramping up to 2.4GW in 2023.

Currently, S4A has production capacities for 2023 on an array of modules including 330W/60 cells and 410W/72cells, 410W/108 half cut cells all black panels for the residential market, and 410W/72 cells (silver), and 550W solar panels for commercial and industrial markets.

The Midwest Solar Expo is the leading solar and clean energy conference in the region. Created to support the vibrant clean energy market of the Midwest, the annual event hosts 450+ key players from diverse solar industry backgrounds to advance clean energy deployment in the Midwest and beyond.

Solar4America Technology will have module experts available to answer questions and meet at our booth.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in McClellan Park, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice which has solar wholesale distribution in Australia, as well as residential solar and roofing installation and solar module manufacturing. SPI Solar and Orange Power which operates a commercial & utility solar division, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The SPI Solar commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green energy industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

