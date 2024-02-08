Revenue : Q4 total operating revenues were $1.3 billion, a 5.0% decrease compared to Q4 2022.

Net Loss : Reported a net loss of $183.7 million in Q4, with a diluted loss per share of $1.68.

Operational Performance : Load factor was 80.1% with a notable operational reliability during the peak holiday period.

Cost Performance : Total GAAP operating expenses decreased by 9.5% year-over-year in Q4.

Liquidity : Ended the year with $1.3 billion in total liquidity, with positive cash flow generation expected in Q2 2024.

Fleet and Network Expansion : Added new aircraft to the fleet and expanded service to new destinations.

Merger Agreement with JetBlue: Continues to pursue the merger with JetBlue, with legal proceedings ongoing.

Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) Reports Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Amidst Operational Challenges

On February 8, 2024, Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) released its 8-K filing, detailing the fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. The airline, known for its unbundled fares and customizable travel options, faced a challenging quarter with a net loss of $183.7 million, or a loss of $1.68 per diluted share. Despite these figures, the company's President and CEO, Ted Christie, expressed optimism about the benefits of strategic changes made in 2023 and a rebound in the domestic travel environment.

Operational Highlights and Financial Performance

Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) reported a decrease in total operating revenues for Q4 2023, amounting to $1.3 billion, which is a 5.0% decrease compared to Q4 2022. The company's load factor stood at 80.1%, with a reported Department of Transportation (DOT) on-time performance of 76.8% and a DOT Completion Factor of 99.2%. This operational reliability, particularly during the peak holiday period, is estimated to have contributed an incremental $10 million in revenue.

The decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to a decrease in special charges year over year, partially offset by increases related to flight volume, additional leased aircraft, and inflationary pressures. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Scott Haralson, highlighted the cost benefits from high on-time performance and fuel efficiency gains from the newer aircraft in the fleet.

Liquidity, Fleet, and Network Developments

Spirit Airlines ended the year with strong liquidity, with $1.3 billion in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investment securities. The company took delivery of four new aircraft and retired one, ending the year with a total of 205 aircraft. Network expansion continued with service to three new destinations and the inauguration of 54 new routes.

The company also addressed the Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan (GTF) neo engine availability issues, which have impacted its fleet. Negotiations with Pratt & Whitney have progressed, and while no agreement has been reached, significant compensation is expected to be a source of liquidity in the coming years.

Merger and Market Outlook

As Spirit Airlines continues to focus on the merger with JetBlue, the company is also preparing for its 2025 and 2026 debt maturities. The merger is subject to regulatory approvals, and legal proceedings are ongoing, with the Court of Appeals set to hear arguments in June 2024.

Looking forward, Spirit Airlines anticipates a return to cash flow generation and profitability, with expectations of operating cash flow positivity in the second quarter of 2024. The company remains committed to delivering value in the sky and inspiring positive change in the communities it serves.

For a more detailed analysis of Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE)'s financial results and strategic outlook, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Spirit Airlines Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

