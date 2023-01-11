U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

SPI's Solar4America to Showcase its American-made Solar Modules at the Community Solar Power Summit in San Diego

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
·4 min read

MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers. The Company announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Solar4America, a Sacramento, California-based solar module manufacturing company, will showcase its American-made solar modules at the Community Solar Power Summit in San Diego, California, from January 18-19.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Press release picture
SPI Energy Co., Ltd., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Press release picture

"We are very excited to be participating in this year's Solar Power Summit 2023," said Denton Peng, Chairman of Solar4America. "We are excited to offer the developers and installers American-made M10/182mm solar modules for residential as well as commercial and industrial markets. We are the first domestic manufacturer that produces M10 modules in the U.S."

The Solar4America module factory is now equipped with a state-of-the-art fully automated production line. Solar4America's current manufacturing capacity is 700MW and is ramping up to 2.4GW in 2023.

Currently, Solar4America has inventory and production capacities for 2023 on an array of modules including 410W (72cell) and 410W (108 half cut) all black panels for the residential market as well as 410W (72 cell) and 550W solar panels for commercial and industrial markets.

"Our California production facility will ensure that our customers receive consistent high-quality American-made solar products they can feature to their customers," Said Denton Peng.

Community Solar Power Summit is designed to serve and advance the community solar power market. This unique, two-day event focuses on issues and trends directly impacting community solar across the country. SPI's Solarjuice/Solar4America will have experts available to answer questions and information in Booth 15.

About SPI Energy
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in McClellan Park, California.

The Company has three core divisions: SolarJuice which has solar wholesale distribution, as well as residential solar and roofing installation and solar module manufacturing, SPI Solar and Orange Power which operates a commercial & utility solar division, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The SPI Solar commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green energy industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
IR Department
Email: ir@spigroups.com

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone:(407) 491-4498
SPI@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734779/SPIs-Solar4America-to-Showcase-its-American-made-Solar-Modules-at-the-Community-Solar-Power-Summit-in-San-Diego

