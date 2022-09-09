SPI's SolarJuice Australia and Wallbox Cooperation Announcement

MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced that its subsidiary SolarJuice Pty Ltd. ("SolarJuice") is pleased to announce the signing of a cooperation agreement with Wallbox to further enhance its position as the leading supplier of premium products within the renewable energy sector in Australia.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd., Friday, September 9, 2022, Press release picture

Commenting on the agreement, Andrew Burgess, Sales Director confirmed Wallbox will be our premium offering in our portfolio of products in helping to enhance our offering within the residential and commercial markets to drive the renewable revolution.

The EV sector is set for rapid growth and expansion due to the adoption of electric vehicles; the positive regulatory framework being implemented through government policy towards electric vehicles and commitment to the Paris Agreement.

Reece Davis, Country Manager for Wallbox ANZ explained, EV adoption is at an inflexion point in Australia, and our partnership with SolarJuice will allow us to further support drivers making the change here in Australia.

SolarJuice in conjunction with Wallbox will drive deployment of its smart technology to focus on smart residential / commercial charging solutions as well as bi-directional Charging.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in McClellan Park, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice which has solar wholesale distribution, as well as residential solar and roofing installation and solar module manufacturing, SPI Solar and Orange Power which operates a commercial & utility solar division, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North American markets. The SPI Solar commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

Story continues

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Wallbox Chargers

Wallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 100 countries. Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox's mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs approximately 1,100 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual Form 10-K report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

IR Department

Email: ir@spigroups.com

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone:(407) 491-4498

SPI@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/715345/SPIs-SolarJuice-Australia-and-Wallbox-Cooperation-Announcement



