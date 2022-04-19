U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.50
    -7.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,264.00
    -49.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,880.25
    -27.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.40
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.01
    -1.20 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.20
    -7.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    -0.09 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0794
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.74
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3033
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3600
    +1.3600 (+1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,756.00
    +1,761.01 (+4.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.91
    +20.99 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.75
    -28.63 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

SpringWorks Therapeutics Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Regeneron to Evaluate Nirogacestat in Combination with REGN5458 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SWTX
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.

-- Collaboration Represents SpringWorks’ Eighth Clinical Collaboration and Highlights Continued Execution on Strategy to Advance Nirogacestat in Combination with BCMA Therapies --

STAMFORD, Conn., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that the company has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to evaluate nirogacestat, SpringWorks’ investigational gamma secretase inhibitor, in combination with Regeneron’s investigational bispecific antibody targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD3, REGN5458, in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Gamma secretase inhibition helps prevent the cleavage and shedding of BCMA from the surface of myeloma cells. In preclinical models, nirogacestat has been shown to increase levels of membrane-bound BCMA and reduce levels of soluble BCMA, thereby helping to enhance the activity of BCMA-targeted therapies, including CD3 bispecific antibodies.1,2

“We are delighted to enter into our eighth BCMA clinical collaboration as we continue to advance nirogacestat as a potentially best-in-class cornerstone of BCMA-directed therapies,” said Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks Therapeutics. “Our goal is to improve clinical outcomes for patients with multiple myeloma and we look forward to working with Regeneron to evaluate nirogacestat in combination with REGN5458.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Regeneron is responsible for the clinical development and will assume all costs associated with the study, other than expenses related to the manufacturing and supply of nirogacestat and certain expenses related to intellectual property rights.

About Nirogacestat
Nirogacestat is an investigational, oral, selective, small molecule gamma-secretase inhibitor in Phase 3 clinical development for desmoid tumors, which are rare and often debilitating and disfiguring soft-tissue tumors. Gamma secretase cleaves multiple transmembrane protein complexes, including Notch, which is believed to play a role in activating pathways that contribute to desmoid tumor growth.

In addition, gamma secretase has been shown to directly cleave membrane-bound BCMA, resulting in the release of the BCMA extracellular domain, or ECD, from the cell surface. By inhibiting gamma secretase, membrane-bound BCMA can be preserved, increasing target density while reducing levels of soluble BCMA ECD, which may serve as decoy receptors for BCMA-directed therapies. Nirogacestat’s ability to enhance the activity of BCMA-directed therapies has been observed in preclinical models of multiple myeloma.1,2 SpringWorks is evaluating nirogacestat as a BCMA potentiator and has eight collaborations with industry-leading BCMA developers to evaluate nirogacestat in combinations across modalities, including with an antibody-drug conjugate, two CAR T cell therapies, four bispecific antibodies and a monoclonal antibody. SpringWorks has also formed research collaborations with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to further characterize the ability of nirogacestat to modulate BCMA and potentiate BCMA-directed therapies using a variety of preclinical multiple myeloma models.

Nirogacestat has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of desmoid tumors and from the European Commission for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. The FDA also granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy Designations for the treatment of adult patients with progressive, unresectable, recurrent or refractory desmoid tumors or deep fibromatosis.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics
SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for patients living with severe rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated targeted oncology portfolio of small molecule product candidates and is advancing 18 development programs, including two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types as well as several programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks’ strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with innovators in industry and academia to expand its portfolio and create more solutions for patients with cancer. For more information, visit www.springworkstx.com and follow @SpringWorksTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SpringWorks Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to our business, operations, and financial conditions, including but not limited to current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our development plans, our preclinical and clinical results, and other future conditions. Words such as, but not limited to, “look forward to,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “would,” “should” and “could,” and similar expressions or words, identify forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks relating to the timing for initiation, enrollment, progress and completion of SpringWorks’ clinical trials or third-party clinical trials of its product candidates, the timing for expected data readouts from partners and partners' clinical trials, the expected benefits of collaborations, the fact that interim results from a clinical study may not be predictive of the final results of such study or the results of other ongoing or future studies, whether and when, if at all, SpringWorks’ product candidates will receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, or other foreign regulatory authorities, uncertainties and assumptions regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SpringWorks’ business, operations, clinical trials involving its product candidates, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, competition from other biopharmaceutical companies, and other risks identified in SpringWorks’ SEC filings.

Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For further information regarding the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause differences between SpringWorks’ expectations and actual results, you should review the “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of SpringWorks’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in SpringWorks’ subsequent filings.

Contacts:
Kim Diamond
Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
Phone: 203-561-1646
Email: kdiamond@springworkstx.com

Samantha Hilson Sandler
Director, Investor Relations
Phone: 203-461-5501
Email: samantha.sandler@springworkstx.com

References

1Karwacz K, Hooper A, Chang C, et al. Abstract 4557: BCMA-CD3 bispecific antibody PF-06863135: Preclinical rationale for therapeutic combinations. Cancer Research. 2020. doi:10.1158/1538-7445.am2020-4557.

2Eastman S, Shelton C, Gupta I, Krueger J, Blackwell C, Bojczuk P. Synergistic Activity of Belantamab Mafodotin (anti-BCMA immune-conjugate) with PF-03084014 (gamma-secretase inhibitor) in BCMA-Expressing Cancer Cell Lines. Blood. 2019;134(supplement_1):4401. doi:10.1182/blood-2019-123705.


Recommended Stories

  • Novavax stock continues its months-long slide even after COVID vaccine earns approval in another country

    Investors worry Novavax's protein-based vaccine, an alternative to mRNA jabs, is too late to the market.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Tumbled by Nearly 6% Today

    Although it had good news to report, Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) nevertheless saw its stock decline by almost 6% on Monday. Ocugen announced that it had secured the rights to commercialize Covaxin, a coronavirus vaccine developed by its India-based partner Bharat Biotech, in Mexico. Ocugen already holds the North American commercial rights to the jab; this has been extended to the big country just south of the U.S.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Fell 10.5% on Monday

    It was a strange day for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) as the stock dropped 10.5% early in the day, only to close the day higher than it opened. Clovis' shares are down more than 15% for the year. Clovis has a relatively small market cap of $318 million, so wild swings are not surprising.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Needham Estimates PhaseBio Pharma's Bentracimab Market Opportunity Of Up To $1.5B

    PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) remains on track to complete the bentracimab biologics license application (BLA) filing around mid-2022 for bleeding risks associated with using ticagrelor antiplatelet drug. A pre-BLA filing meeting with FDA will take place in the coming months. Needham analyst says that based on prior FDA guidance, the interim results from the first ~100 patients of the REVERSE-IT trial could support accelerated approval. But the agency recommended that the initial ~

  • Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

    The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai last Tuesday after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive test. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such as Beibei who test positive but have no symptoms.

  • 2 Red Flags for Ocugen's Future

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), a clinical-stage biotech that focuses on eye-related diseases, is one such company aiming to make a dent in the coronavirus vaccine market in North America. Let's look into two such issues and discuss whether Ocugen is worth investing in. Ocugen's candidate, Covaxin, was developed by India-based Bharat Biotech.

  • Japan approves Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

    Japan’s health ministry on Tuesday formally approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, a fourth foreign-developed tool to combat the infections as the country sees signs of a resurgence led by a subvariant of fast-spreading omicron. The ministry approval comes the day after its experts panel endorsed use of Novavax's protein vaccine, which is designed with similar technology used to fight diseases such as the flu and hepatitis B, for the first two shots and a booster. Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto told reporters that Novavax product adds variety to the choices available and could appeal to those who are hesitant to use COVID-19 vaccines such as Pfizer's and Moderna's, which are designed with newer technologies.

  • Ocugen gets rights to Mexico in expanded Covaxin deal with Bharat Biotech

    Covaxin is already authorized for emergency use in adults by health regulators in Mexico. An application for emergency use authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 2-to-18 years is under review.

  • How To Deal With Body Image Issues When You're On Vacation

    Experts share tips on packing and other important points to keep in mind so you can actually enjoy your trip.

  • Things Secretly Increasing Your Prostate Cancer Risk, Says Expert

    Prostate cancer is the number two cancer cause of death for men after lung cancer. There are about 268,490 new cases of prostate cancer and 34,500 deaths from prostate cancer per year. The American Cancer Society's recent estimates for prostate cancer in the United States suggest that about 1 man in 8 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime and about 1 man in 41 will die of prostate cancer. So it's important to know what the risk factors are for prostate cancer. Some are risk

  • The Supplements Doctors Say to Stop Taking Now

    There's no shortage of supplements on the shelves promising miracle cures and instant weight loss, but not all work. In fact, some are not as safe as you think and can actually cause harmful side effects and pose hidden health dangers. Eat This, Not That! Health talked with experts who explain what to be aware of before taking supplements and which ones to stay away from. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 What Shou

  • TG Therapeutics Retracts FDA Request For Ublituximab / Ukoniq Combo In Blood Cancers

    TG Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: TGTX) new data showed that ublituximab /Ukoniq, dubbed U2, had an elevated risk of death in the phase 3 Unity combo trial or chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) The data analyzed at the request of the FDA showed that overall survival favored the control arm rather than the treatment arm. Hence, TGTX is pulling Ukoniq (umbralisib) off the market for the two indications and withdrawing an approval request for the combo med. Related

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been one of the more promising COVID-19 vaccine stocks to invest in since the pandemic began. There's still hope for Novavax to grab some market share, especially with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently permitting a second booster shot for individuals 50 and over and those with weakened immune systems. As Novavax's share price continues falling to new lows, investors may see the risk-reward ratio become a bit more tenable.

  • 'I felt more joy than I thought possible'

    How it feels to treat your depression with a hallucinogenic drug.

  • Places You're Most Likely to Catch BA.2

    Vacation season is almost here and many people will be traveling overseas for the first time since the start of the pandemic—but is it safe? "Not all vacations or trips carry the same risk," says Gary Kirkilas, DO, FAAP. "For example, traveling by car to a vacation rental home is much safer than flying to a busy hotel to spend the week at a crowded beach. The key is to think about the number of close contacts you'll likely have during the course of your travel plans. The more contacts, the highe

  • Signs You've Already Had BA.2

    The Omicron BA.2 subvariant is still on the rise in many parts of the world, with symptoms overlapping with those of cold, flu, and allergies—so without testing, it may be tough to know if you've had the virus. "I do think it's possible we'll have an increased number of cases," says Dennis Cunningham, M.D., System Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention at Henry Ford Health. "I do not think it's going to be as bad as the other surges we've had. Between the vaccines and the number of

  • Wake Forest med student who implied she harmed patient for mocking pronoun pin on ‘extended leave’

    North Carolina's Wake Forest School of Medicine fourth-year student Kychelle Del Rosario is on "extended leave" and no longer participating in patient care activities amid controversy over a tweet suggesting she intentionally missed a vein during a blood draw so a patient who mocked her gender "pronoun pin" would have to get "stuck twice."

  • A Judge Struck Down the Airplane Mask Mandate. Should You Wear One Anyway?

    Days after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention extended the federal mask mandate for airplanes and public transportation, a federal court in Florida has struck it down. Explaining the decision, U.S.

  • Egg prices are surging because of a major disease, and it’s not COVID

    Egg prices are surging since more than 27 million U.S. chickens and turkeys have been affected by the biggest avian flu outbreak since 2015.