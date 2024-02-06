SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc Chief People Officer Daniel Pichl Sells 26,181 Shares

Daniel Pichl, Chief People Officer of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX), executed a sale of 26,181 shares in the company on February 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company leverages its deep expertise and understanding of drug development to identify and advance promising therapies that can make a difference for individuals in need of new treatment options.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 26,181 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and a total of 5 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc were trading at $44.32 each, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.467 billion.

The insider's activity can be an important indicator of a company's performance and outlook, as insiders have unique insights into the company's operations and prospects. However, it is also important to consider a wide array of factors when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

