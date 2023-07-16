Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shareholder returns have been notable, earning 95% in 3 years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) share price is up 95% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 33% (not including dividends).

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Sprout Social investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

Given that Sprout Social didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Sprout Social saw its revenue grow at 31% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. While the compound gain of 25% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Sprout Social. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Sprout Social is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Sprout Social will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Sprout Social shares, which cost holders 0.7%, while the market was up about 17%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 25% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Sprout Social is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

