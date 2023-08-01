SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) investors are up 3.4% in the past week, but earnings have declined over the last five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) which saw its share price drive 130% higher over five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 32% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 13% in the last three months.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, SPX Technologies actually saw its EPS drop 13% per year.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

It is not great to see that revenue has dropped by 2.4% per year over five years. It certainly surprises us that the share price is up, but perhaps a closer examination of the data will yield answers.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that SPX Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 43% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 18% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for SPX Technologies you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

