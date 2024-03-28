SPY Again Tops Inflows, LQD Has Most Outflows: ETF Fund Flows as of March 28, 2024
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
2,902.83
527,786.77
0.55%
1,786.54
431,587.26
0.41%
1,395.82
258,316.22
0.54%
989.70
449,426.42
0.22%
499.46
565.04
88.39%
439.80
11,232.97
3.92%
313.80
5,156.39
6.09%
279.10
10,026.33
2.78%
257.37
2,378.16
10.82%
254.38
39,075.73
0.65%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-801.42
32,056.95
-2.50%
-703.34
10,038.78
-7.01%
-514.52
384,892.50
-0.13%
-471.22
33,709.11
-1.40%
-428.34
24,258.61
-1.77%
-350.67
1,806.48
-19.41%
-256.34
12,382.30
-2.07%
-212.32
23,575.86
-0.90%
-178.13
16,426.98
-1.08%
-151.24
9,818.11
-1.54%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
49.63
7,409.31
0.67%
Asset Allocation
10.61
17,813.67
0.06%
Commodities
19.78
131,627.87
0.02%
Currency
409.79
62,588.77
0.65%
International Equity
447.96
1,460,731.61
0.03%
International Fixed Income
712.41
185,465.95
0.38%
Inverse
-217.47
13,340.57
-1.63%
Leveraged
1,547.45
97,888.05
1.58%
U.S. Equity
7,785.62
5,443,317.77
0.14%
U.S. Fixed Income
-573.38
1,374,125.76
-0.04%
Total:
10,192.40
8,794,309.33
0.12%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.