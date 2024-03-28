Advertisement
SPY Again Tops Inflows, LQD Has Most Outflows: ETF Fund Flows as of March 28, 2024

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

2,902.83

527,786.77

0.55%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

1,786.54

431,587.26

0.41%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

1,395.82

258,316.22

0.54%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

989.70

449,426.42

0.22%

EVLN

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF

499.46

565.04

88.39%

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

439.80

11,232.97

3.92%

TMF

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares

313.80

5,156.39

6.09%

FBTC

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

279.10

10,026.33

2.78%

TNA

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

257.37

2,378.16

10.82%

XLE

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

254.38

39,075.73

0.65%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-801.42

32,056.95

-2.50%

FVD

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

-703.34

10,038.78

-7.01%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

-514.52

384,892.50

-0.13%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

-471.22

33,709.11

-1.40%

USMV

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

-428.34

24,258.61

-1.77%

DSTL

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

-350.67

1,806.48

-19.41%

SOXX

iShares Semiconductor ETF

-256.34

12,382.30

-2.07%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-212.32

23,575.86

-0.90%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-178.13

16,426.98

-1.08%

SCZ

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

-151.24

9,818.11

-1.54%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

49.63

7,409.31

0.67%

Asset Allocation

10.61

17,813.67

0.06%

Commodities

19.78

131,627.87

0.02%

Currency

409.79

62,588.77

0.65%

International Equity

447.96

1,460,731.61

0.03%

International Fixed Income

712.41

185,465.95

0.38%

Inverse

-217.47

13,340.57

-1.63%

Leveraged

1,547.45

97,888.05

1.58%

U.S. Equity

7,785.62

5,443,317.77

0.14%

U.S. Fixed Income

-573.38

1,374,125.76

-0.04%

Total:

10,192.40

8,794,309.33

0.12%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


