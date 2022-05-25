U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,978.73
    +37.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,120.28
    +191.66 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,434.74
    +170.29 (+1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.16
    +34.34 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.82
    +1.05 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.40
    -13.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0677
    -0.0061 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    -0.0110 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2577
    +0.0045 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3100
    +0.4810 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,635.95
    +268.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.65
    -12.35 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.75
    +38.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Spy agency pumps billions into orbital imagery companies BlackSky, Maxar and Planet

Devin Coldewey
·3 min read

A massive contract from the National Reconnaissance Organization will put billions in the pockets of new and established Earth observation companies BlackSky and Planet, and the more generalist Maxar. The "Electro-Optical Commercial Layer" contracts will be paid out over the next five to 10 years.

As you might imagine, incredibly sharp pictures from space, as well as the ability to interpret and act on this imagery, is something of a valuable asset for the NRO. It's an obvious strategic asset that has proven its value time after time, but increasingly it is not necessary to rely on government-owned assets like spy satellites.

"The NRO has a long-standing strategy of 'buy what we can, build what we must,'" said NRO director Chris Scolese in a press release. And that balance has been shifting.

Commercial imaging capabilities on orbit, as demonstrated by Planet and BlackSky in particular, have likely outstripped many assets put in place over the last few decades by the NRO. It's not particularly feasible to launch a new, "secret" constellation that provides the level of coverage those providers do, so they're just going to pay for the kind of high-level access the companies always knew would be valuable.

Under the new EOCL contracts, the companies have a five-year base (comprising about half the awarded amount) and five additional single year options, so that the services can be extended or augmented at will.

Maxar has been providing these services to the feds for decades, and some old capabilities and responsibilities will roll over under the new contract, which it valued at about $3.24 billion in total. The contract adds "shortwave infrared, non-Earth imaging, nighttime imaging and theater direct downlink" to Maxar's plate, which covers quite a lot of surface area, literally and figuratively. The NRO is interested in intelligence beyond the planet itself, obviously.

Planet did not publicly value the contract, but basically defined it as a premium subscription to all their imagery, including from the fleet not yet in orbit. So it may be that they declined to list a value so that the cost of that service could not be reverse engineered from it. Or maybe they're just private people over there.

BlackSky is perhaps the most thrilled of the three, if its stock price is any indication. In addition to providing imagery directly through its own constellation, the company has recently focused on building a data platform meant to be the first stop for anyone looking to make sense of information coming from orbit.

CEO Brian O'Toole recently told me "The world is going to be awash with sensors — it's a massive market that's massively fragmented. So we started building the software platform that integrates all that using AI and machine learning." That bet seemingly has paid off, and O'Toole noted today that BlackSky has been tapped to provide imagery for the Ukraine conflict, where hourly scale intelligence has proved invaluable.

Recommended Stories

  • Is There An Opportunity With Broadcom Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVGO) 42% Undervaluation?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) by taking the...

  • A class action lawsuit accuses Advocate Aurora of charging 44% more than the national average for medical care

    The lawsuit alleges Advocate Aurora Health uses its status as the largest health care system in Wisconsin to raise prices for employers.

  • Whataburger drive-thru restaurant proposed for Main St. in Spring Hill

    Texas-based Whataburger is being proposed off Main Street in Spring Hill near Publix, although city planners have stated there are issues with the site's design.

  • The NFL's rumored streaming service could debut in July

    Reports suggest 'NFL+' will include some live games, but pricing hasn't been locked down.

  • Why Planet Labs Stock Went to the Moon Today

    Shares of Planet Labs (NYSE: PL), the tiny space company that's built the world's largest constellation of Earth observation satellites, rocketed to the moon Wednesday morning, shooting 14.2% higher (as of 11:55 a.m. ET) after announcing that it has landed a contract with America's National Reconnaissance Office -- the NRO, the nation's spy satellite factory. The NRO awarded Planet's subsidiary Planet Labs Federal a potential 10-year electro-optical commercial layer (EOCL) contract to supply unclassified medium-resolution and high-resolution commercial satellite imagery to the government. While Planet didn't emphasize this point in its press release, NRO actually awarded EOCL contracts to two other satellite imaging companies as well -- fellow start-up BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY), which operates a 14-satellite constellation, and shares of which have literally doubled on the news (to about $2.24 a share); and more established Earth imaging specialist Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR), shares of which are up 16.1%.

  • Wordle 340: Struggling with Wednesday's puzzle? Here are hints to help you guess the answer.

    Struggling to figure out the answer to Wednesday's Wordle puzzle, Wordle 340? Here are some hints to get you closer to the right word.

  • How to watch Boeing Starliner return to Earth on Wednesday

    After a successful launch and arrival at the International Space Station, Boeing’s Starliner is set to return to Earth this week. The capsule is expected to begin its descent back to Earth on Wednesday, May 25. If you’re interested in watching the action live, here’s what you need to know to watch Starliner’s return to … The post How to watch Boeing Starliner return to Earth on Wednesday appeared first on BGR.

  • Here’s How NASA Plans to Keep the Power on for a Future Moon Base

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty When NASA plans to return humans to the moon under the Artemis program, it will do so with an eye towards much longer habitation than the short jaunts of the Apollo missions. Artemis Base Camp, an outpost intended for the lunar south pole, will be designed to sustain human habitation on the moon, and operate as a metaphorical (and perhaps literal) launch pad to more distant cosmic destinations like Mars. In order to power that base,

  • SpaceX set to rattle windows with launch and landing at Cape Canaveral

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set for liftoff on Wednesday, its southern mission set to produce sonic booms when the booster returns to Cape Canaveral.

  • Coverage Set for NASA's Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 Return to Earth

    Coverage Set for NASA's Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 Return to EarthPR NewswireWASHINGTON, May 23, 2022WASHINGTON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will provide live coverage of the upcoming return activities for the agency's Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2). As part of the uncrewed flight test, Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft will depart from the International Space Station for a landing in the western United States.

  • Nasa’s InSight lander posts its final selfie in Red Planet farewell

    Nasa is preparing to retire the Insight lander after nearly four years for ground breaking science on Mars

  • What's Wrong with Facebook, Amazon and Google?

    For several weeks now, billions of dollars of market capitalization have been disappearing on a daily basis as investors' nervousness grows. One of these signals came on May 23 from the social network Snap Inc .

  • Nordstrom Shares Soar After It Lifts Forecast. Shoppers Are Buying Dress Clothes Again.

    It is a sign the retailer's upscale customers are less affected by inflation than more mainstream shoppers.

  • Adobe’s Narayen Says Company ‘Always Looking’ for Acquisitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen touted the software company’s nearly $5 billion in cash on its balance sheet and said it is always in the market for acquisitions.Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherWhy So Few Big Rats Hav

  • Spirit CEO says shareholders are 'unlikely' to reject Frontier deal

    Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie sought to dispel what he characterized as misinformation and inaccurate statements from JetBlue Airways' CEO in what's become a heated back-and-forth between the airlines. On a call with analysts Monday after market close, Christie told shareholders not to be distracted by JetBlue's (Nasdaq: JBLU) hostile takeover attempt via a tender offer, which seeks to acquire all Spirit (Nasdaq: SAVE) stock in cash directly from investors at $30 a share.

  • Bitcoin Records Eighth Week of Losses

    For the first time in history, bitcoin (BTC) delivered its eighth straight week of losses for investors amid weak macroeconomic sentiment, inflation concerns, systemic risk from within the crypto industry, and the lack of immediate catalysts that could drive upside growth. Plus, breaking down price predictions from Scott Minerd of Guggenheim Partners. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Wendy’s Largest Shareholder Trian Explores Burger-Chain Deal

    Trian Fund Management said it is weighing possible transactions to acquire control of the company.

  • What Snap Tells Us About Consumers as Retailers Line Up More Earnings

    Zoom Video is facing lower demand, DiDi is set to delist in U.S. to resolve security review, drug regulators consider vaccines for young children, and other news to start your day.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end choppy session higher after FOMC minutes

    Traders awaited the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes later in the day, which may help further clarify the path of monetary policy in the near-term.

  • Citi in talks to buy Deutsche Bank Mexico - Bloomberg Law

    Citi is planning to set up a new local unit in the country, and the deal will help it sidestep a lengthier approval process for a new license, according to the report. Any sale would require regulatory approval and Deutsche Bank would keep the brokerage it relaunched in the country earlier this year, Bloomberg Law reported. "Citi has operated in Mexico for more than a century and the country will remain among Citi’s top institutional markets outside of the U.S.," a spokesperson for the bank said.