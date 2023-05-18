This SQI Diagnostics Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year \

Looking at SQI Diagnostics Inc.'s (CVE:SQD ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Earlier in the year, Independent Director Gerald Connor paid CA$0.09 per share in a CA$500k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.06. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Gerald Connor was the only individual insider to buy during the last year. We note that Gerald Connor was also the biggest seller.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SQI Diagnostics is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

SQI Diagnostics Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at SQI Diagnostics. Independent Director Gerald Connor divested only CA$65k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of SQI Diagnostics

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. SQI Diagnostics insiders own 48% of the company, currently worth about CA$12m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SQI Diagnostics Insiders?

An insider sold SQI Diagnostics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, SQI Diagnostics has 7 warning signs (and 4 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

But note: SQI Diagnostics may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here