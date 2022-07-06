'Forspoken' is delayed again, this time to January 24th

For the second time this year, Square Enix is delaying Forspoken. Following a delay that pushed the title from its original May 24th release date , the upcoming action RPG from Final Fantasy XV studio Luminous Productions was scheduled to hit PlayStation 5 and PC on October 11th, 2022. It will now instead come out on January 24th, 2023, the publisher announced on Wednesday .

“As a result of ongoing discussions with key partners, we have made the strategic decision to move the launch date of Forspoken to January 24, 2023,” Square Enix said on Twitter. “All game elements are now complete, and development is in its final polishing phase.”