U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,300.17
    +124.69 (+2.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,061.06
    +932.27 (+2.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,964.86
    +401.10 (+3.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,949.92
    +51.07 (+2.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.18
    +0.37 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.80
    +21.00 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.61 (+2.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -0.0430 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2610
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3020
    +0.1280 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,642.45
    +1,947.50 (+5.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.51
    +45.18 (+5.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Stabilis Solutions Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SLNG

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SLNG), an energy transition company that provides turnkey clean energy production, storage, transportation and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas ("LNG") to multiple end markets across North America, today reported its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, Stabilis reported revenues of $23.0 million. Revenues from the Company's LNG segment and power delivery segments were $20.3 million and $2.8 million respectively.

Westy Ballard, President and CEO, commented "Revenue in the quarter was strong across multiple end markets including distributed power, mining, and oil & gas. Our Mexico business was also strong, and we began seeing an increase in demand from the aerospace industry, one of our key growth drivers."

Net loss for the quarter was $0.4 million compared to a net loss of $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") a non-GAAP measure, was $2.0 million for the quarter, compared to $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.2 million during the quarter and total liquidity at March 31, 2022 was $4.5 million consisting of cash and available credit under the Company's loan facility.

Ballard continued, "We are beginning to see the results of our business optimization initiative which we implemented in the fourth quarter of last year. Our focus on creating efficiencies and improving the performance of our core LNG business resulted in better customer pricing, improved project execution and more efficient management of labor and capital. As a result, we saw improved profitability in Q1 compared to the second half of 2021 in spite of significant inflationary pressures. In addition to the optimization of our existing business, we continue to work on a number of exciting growth opportunities including marine bunkering and aerospace and we look forward to providing additional updates soon."

Conference Call:

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 5, 202 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).

Dial-in Information
United States & Canada:
+1 888-506-0062; passcode 473100

International:
+1 973-528-0011; passcode 473100

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2256/45299

Replay Information
United States & Canada:
+1 877-481-4010; passcode 45299

International:
+1 919-882-2331; passcode 45299

About Stabilis

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is an energy transition company that provides turnkey clean energy production, storage, transportation and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas ("LNG") to multiple end markets across North America. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections presented or implied and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "can," "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "will," "plan," "may," "should," "predicts," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect the parties' current beliefs, based on information currently available. Most of these factors are outside the parties' control and are difficult to predict. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, among other things: the future performance of Stabilis, future demand for and price of LNG, availability and price of natural gas, unexpected costs, and general economic conditions.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Risk Factors in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2022 which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investors section of our website at www.stabilis-solutions.com. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Stabilis, or other matters attributable to Stabilis, or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Stabilis does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Consolidated Operating Results
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three Months Ended


March 31,
2022

December 31, 2021

March 31,
2021

Revenue




LNG product

$

16,785

$

17,772

$

11,695

Rental, service and other

3,482

3,108

4,425

Power delivery

2,766

2,865

1,544

Total revenues

23,033

23,745

17,664

Operating expenses:

Costs of LNG product

12,744

15,031

8,812

Costs of rental, service and other

2,760

2,884

2,751

Costs of power delivery

2,113

2,144

1,160

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,566

3,750

2,715

Gain from disposal of fixed assets

(80

)

-

-

Depreciation expense

2,322

2,292

2,225

Total operating expenses

23,425

26,101

17,663

Income (loss) from operations before equity income

(392

)

(2,356

)

1

Net equity income from foreign joint ventures' operations:

Income from equity investments in foreign joint ventures

161

879

421

Foreign joint ventures' operations related expenses

(74

)

(171

)

(67

)

Net equity income from foreign joint ventures' operations

87

708

354

Income (loss) from operations

(305

)

(1,648

)

355

Other income (expense):

Interest expense, net

(154

)

(149

)

(17

)

Interest expense, net - related parties

(31

)

(136

)

(173

)

Other income (expense)

(45

)

41

90

Total other income (expense)

(230

)

(244

)

(100

)

Income (loss) before income tax expense

(535

)

(1,892

)

255

Income tax expense (benefit)

(129

)

452

80

Net income (loss)

$

(406

)

$

(2,344

)

$

175


Net income (loss) per common share:

Basic and diluted

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.13

)

$

0.01

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

18,191,446

18,191,268

16,896,626


EBITDA

$

1,972

$

685

$

2,670

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,972

$

935

$

2,670

Revenues by Segment
(Unaudited, in thousands)


Three Months Ended


March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

Revenue




LNG

$

20,267

$

20,880

$

16,120

Power Delivery

2,766

2,865

1,544

Total Revenue

$

23,033

$

23,745

$

17,664

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)


March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,541

$

2,060

Accounts receivable, net

8,890

10,323

Inventories, net

327

386

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,623

2,764

Total current assets

15,381

15,533

Property, plant and equipment:

Cost

103,407

101,827

Less accumulated depreciation

(49,515

)

(47,140

)

Property, plant and equipment, net

53,892

54,687

Goodwill

4,453

4,453

Investments in foreign joint ventures

12,524

12,325

Right-of-use assets and other noncurrent assets

353

338

Total assets

$

86,603

$

87,336

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

5,228

$

5,556

Accrued liabilities

7,411

7,613

Current portion of long-term notes payable

883

963

Current portion of long-term notes payable - related parties

1,103

1,168

Current portion of finance and operating lease obligations

310

327

Total current liabilities

14,935

15,627

Long-term notes payable, net of current portion

7,788

7,753

Long-term notes payable, net of current portion - related parties

1,839

2,435

Long-term portion of finance and operating lease obligations

390

393

Other noncurrent liabilities

90

69

Total liabilities

25,042

26,277

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' Equity:

Common stock; $0.001 par value, 37,500,000 shares authorized, 18,192,602 and 17,691,268 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

18

18

Additional paid-in capital

98,406

97,875

Accumulated other comprehensive income

728

351

Accumulated deficit

(37,591

)

(37,185

)

Total stockholders' equity

61,561

61,059

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

86,603

$

87,336

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)


Three Months Ended


March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income (loss)

$

(406

)

$

(2,344

)

$

175

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation

2,322

2,292

2,225

Stock-based compensation expense

531

502

162

Bad debt expense

32

80

-

Gain on disposal of fixed assets

(80

)

-

-

Income from equity investment in joint venture

(161

)

(879

)

(421

)

Distributions from equity investment in joint venture

-

702

-

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

1,616

(2,772

)

(707

)

Due to related parties

-

-

15

Inventories

89

38

68

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(667

)

1,231

(200

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(1,038

)

366

1,268

Other

-

212

(22

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

2,238

(572

)

2,563

Cash flows from investing activities:

Acquisition of fixed assets

(918

)

(865

)

(298

)

Proceeds on sales of fixed assets

100

35

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(818

)

(830

)

(298

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from borrowings on short- and long-term notes payable

-

992

-

Payments on short- and long-term notes payable

(463

)

(425

)

(296

)

Payments on notes payable and finance leases from related parties

(669

)

(7

)

(783

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,132

)

560

(1,079

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

193

(36

)

62

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

481

(878

)

1,248

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

2,060

2,938

1,814

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

2,541

$

2,060

$

3,062


Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Interest paid

$

198

$

243

$

162

Income taxes paid (refunds received)

(14

)

94

5

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

Acquisitions of fixed assets included within accounts payable

$

170

$

314

$

-

Deferred interest expense reclassified to notes payable

-

136

-

Equipment acquired from issuance of note payable

359

-

-

Equipment acquired under finance leases

-

-

104

Non-GAAP Measures

Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of our business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest (includes interest income and interest expense), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occur during the reporting period, as noted below. We include EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary among companies and industries, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).


Three Months Ended


March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

Net income (loss)

$

(406

)

$

(2,344

)

$

175

Depreciation

2,322

2,292

2,225

Interest expense, net

185

285

190

Income tax expense (benefit)

(129

)

452

80

EBITDA

1,972

685

2,670

Special items*

-

250

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,972

$

935

$

2,670

* There were no special items for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Special items in Q4 of 2021 consist of non-cash charges related to the write-off of engineering designs.

# # # # #

Investor Contact:
Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6502
ir@stabilis-solutions.com

SOURCE: Stabilis Solutions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700168/Stabilis-Solutions-Reports-First-Quarter-2022-Results

Recommended Stories

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Why Amarin Stock Is Sinking on Wednesday

    Missed expectations on the top and bottom lines suggest Amarin's path forward isn't as clear as investors want it to be.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article we take a look at the latest portfolio updates by Cathie Wood. We will discuss some important stocks the hedge fund investor sold in the first quarter of 2022. You can skip our discussion and go directly to read Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood’s hedge fund […]

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • Fed rate hike: ‘The market is finally saying thank you,’ economist says

    Michael Cox, former chief economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, weighs in on the latest Fed announcement and why the markets are reacting so positively.

  • Why Revolve Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) were down 23.5% as of 11:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the company reported results for the first quarter on Tuesday. The company reported sales growth of 58% year over year, driven by a 38% increase in active customers on a trailing-12-month basis. What's more, Revolve's profitability is holding up despite supply chain and inflationary pressures.

  • Twilio’s stock reacts wildly after company issues cautious revenue guidance

    Twilio Inc.'s stock wildly fluctuated in frenzied trading Wednesday after the company issued cautious revenue guidance on better-than-expected results.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump after Powell pushes back on bigger rate hikes after half-point increase

    U.S. stocks traded mixed on Wednesday, with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision against the backdrop of elevated inflation and a still-tight U.S. labor market.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    In just a little over three weeks, Nvidia (NVDA) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. Perhaps in preparation for that big event, investment bank Morgan Stanley announced it is resuming coverage of the semiconductors giant -- and provided a few thoughts on the company ahead of earnings. "Nvidia," writes Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore, "remains one of the best growth names in the semis space [and] is a core holding." For this reason, the analyst says Morgan Stanley's approach will be "to at

  • At 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Wright knows a thing or two about bear markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefHis Sierra Tactical All Asset Fund barely lost anything in 2008 as the global financial crisis caused th

  • Why Nikola Stock Moved Down Then Up Ahead of Tomorrow's Earnings

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares have been on a downtrend the past week, and those declines continued early today. Nikola will provide its 2022 first-quarter update for investors tomorrow before the market opens, and hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET. In its last report for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, the company detailed out the first meaningful revenue forecast in its short history.

  • Lyft stock is getting smoked — here's why

    Lyft was pummeled during early trading Wednesday following an earnings report that beat estimates.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • Here's Why Amazon's Crash Will Make You Money

    The narrative around Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slowing sales growth in its retail business, in which online stores reported a 1% decline in revenue last quarter. It has fast-growing revenue coming from advertising, third-party seller services, Prime subscriptions, and cloud services. A quick glance at what these businesses are worth helps illustrate why Amazon is a solid investment at these low share prices.

  • Fastly stock slumps following wider-than-expected loss, announcement of CEO search

    Fastly Inc. shares fell in after-hours trading Wednesday following the cloud-software company's posting of a wider-than-expected loss for the quarter, and an announcement that the company was looking for a new chief executive for its next phase of growth.

  • AMD Crushed It, Lisa Su Crushed It: Here's How to Trade It

    The environment for chip stocks is undeniably tough. I'm a believer in an almost permanent state of demand for everything this industry does.

  • Indexes Jump After Fed's Biggest Rate Hike In Two Decades; Two Oil Stocks Score Breakouts

    The Dow Jones rallied over 2% in late-afternoon trading after the Fed's rate hike announcement triggered a broad-market rally.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • This Number Is Why PayPal Is Worth Buying Today

    Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have been getting clobbered over the past 10 months or so, falling more than 70% off all-time highs set in July 2021. While part of this has been due to the broad market sell-off all investors have seen lately, it was also because of a shift in strategy mentioned during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call in February. The company's fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings -- which were reported on April 27 -- showed the shift is having some preliminary success.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]