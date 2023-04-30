U.S. markets closed

How Do You Stack Up To the Average Income in Your State?

Daria Uhlig
·5 min read
Pra-chid / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pra-chid / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Understanding what the average income is in your state can help you get a sense of where your own salary falls. Averages are typically measured in two ways: mean and median. Mean or "average" income takes the total amount of earnings across a sample and divides it by the number of participants. Median income, on the other hand, is the midway point of a sample, with half the people sampled earning above the median and half earning less.

The difference can be significant. High earners can skew the average income much higher than the median income. To use a simple example, if two earners make $20,000, one makes $40,000 and two make $120,000, the median income is $40,000. However, the average is $64,000. Thus, depending on how you measure "average" income, the figures can be highly variable. This differential can be seen in terms of the U.S. as a whole, where the average family household income is $97,962 but the median is just $69,717.

Regional differences can also play a huge role in average income. States with higher costs typically also have higher average wages. However, some states have higher wages overall regardless of typical expenses. For example, California is regarded as a high-cost state, and average salaries top $111,000. However, Minnesota is not generally considered an expensive place to live, yet average salaries top $96,000 in the state, above the national average income of $91,547.

To help get the black-and-white figures for worker income in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates conducted a study using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey. Both mean and median state income figures were tallied. Results are presented in alphabetical order, from Alabama to Wyoming.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Alabama

  • Average household income: $76,150

  • Median household income: $54,94

gabrielasauciuc / Getty Images
gabrielasauciuc / Getty Images

Alaska

  • Average household income: $103,258

  • Median household income: $80,287

dszc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dszc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Average household income: $89,693

  • Median household income: $65,913

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Average household income: $73,346

  • Median household income: $52,123

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

California

  • Average household income: 119,149

  • Median household income: $84,097

milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto
milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Average household income: $107,446

  • Median household income: $80,184

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Average household income: $120,670

  • Median household income: $83,572

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Average household income: $97,081

  • Median household income: $72,724

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

  • Average household income: $88,267

  • Median household income: $61,777

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

  • Average household income: $91,082

  • Median household income: $65,030

sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

  • Average household income: $113,310

  • Median household income: $88,005

vkbhat / Getty Images
vkbhat / Getty Images

Idaho

  • Average household income: $83,777

  • Median household income: $63,377

lhongfoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lhongfoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

  • Average household income: $100,719

  • Median household income: $72,563

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Average household income: $81,703

  • Median household income: $61,944

JoeChristensen / Getty Images/iStockphoto
JoeChristensen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Average household income: $84,948

  • Median household income: $65,429

Kansas

  • Average household income: $87,033

  • Median household income: $64,521

NatChittamai / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NatChittamai / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Average household income: $76,511

  • Median household income: $$55,454

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Average household income: $77,025

  • Median household income: $53,571

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Average household income: $83,914

  • Median household income: $63,182

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto
HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

  • Average household income: $120,234

  • Median household income: $91,431

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • Average household income: $123,174

  • Median household income: $89,026

Pawel Gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pawel Gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Average household income: $85,727

  • Median household income: $63,202

AndreyKrav / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AndreyKrav / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Average household income: $102,691

  • Median household income: $77,706

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Average household income: $68,636

  • Median household income: $49,111

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Missouri

  • Average household income: $83,152

  • Median household income: $61,043

miroslav_1 / Getty Images
miroslav_1 / Getty Images

Montana

  • Average household income: $82,237

  • Median household income: $60,560

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Average household income: $87,815

  • Median household income: $66,644

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

  • Average household income: $89,562

  • Median household income: $65,686

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Average household income: $108,061

  • Median household income: $83,449

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Average household income: $124,626

  • Median household income: $89,703

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Average household income: $74,363

  • Median household income: $54,020

Frederic Prochasson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Frederic Prochasson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Average household income: $111,583

  • Median household income: $75,157

digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto
digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • Average household income: $84,888

  • Median household income: $60,516

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

  • Average household income: $89,443

  • Median household income: $68,131

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Average household income: $83,820

  • Median household income: $61,938

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Average household income: $78,040

  • Median household income: $56,956

Long_Strange_Trip_01 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Long_Strange_Trip_01 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

  • Average household income: $94,034

  • Median household income: $70,084

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Average household income: $92,849

  • Median household income: $67,587

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Average household income: $97,908

  • Median household income: $74,489

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Average household income: $81,142

  • Median household income: $58,234

EunikaSopotnicka / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EunikaSopotnicka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

  • Average household income: $83,175

  • Median household income: $63,920

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Average household income: $82,012

  • Median household income: $58,516

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

Texas

  • Average household income: $94,115

  • Median household income: $67,321

johnnya123 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
johnnya123 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Average household income: $101,412

  • Median household income: $79,133

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Average household income: $89,820

  • Median household income: $67,674

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Average household income: $111,013

  • Median household income: $80,615

july7th / Getty Images/iStockphoto
july7th / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • Average household income: $111,431

  • Median household income: $82,400

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

West Virginia

  • Average household income: $69,436

  • Median household income: $50,884

FierceAbin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
FierceAbin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Average household income: $87,733

  • Median household income: $67,080

WitGorski / Getty Images
WitGorski / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Average household income: $87,786

  • Median household income: $68,002

Jake Arky, Jordan Rosenfeld and John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to determine each state's average income (i.e., mean income), GOBankingRates used the five-year estimates from the 2021 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. The same information was used to find each state's median household income. All data were collected and are up to date as of Mar. 7, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Do You Stack Up To the Average Income in Your State?