How Do You Stack Up To the Average Income in Your State?

Understanding what the average income is in your state can help you get a sense of where your own salary falls. Averages are typically measured in two ways: mean and median. Mean or "average" income takes the total amount of earnings across a sample and divides it by the number of participants. Median income, on the other hand, is the midway point of a sample, with half the people sampled earning above the median and half earning less.

The difference can be significant. High earners can skew the average income much higher than the median income. To use a simple example, if two earners make $20,000, one makes $40,000 and two make $120,000, the median income is $40,000. However, the average is $64,000. Thus, depending on how you measure "average" income, the figures can be highly variable. This differential can be seen in terms of the U.S. as a whole, where the average family household income is $97,962 but the median is just $69,717.

Regional differences can also play a huge role in average income. States with higher costs typically also have higher average wages. However, some states have higher wages overall regardless of typical expenses. For example, California is regarded as a high-cost state, and average salaries top $111,000. However, Minnesota is not generally considered an expensive place to live, yet average salaries top $96,000 in the state, above the national average income of $91,547.

To help get the black-and-white figures for worker income in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates conducted a study using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey. Both mean and median state income figures were tallied. Results are presented in alphabetical order, from Alabama to Wyoming.

Alabama

Average household income: $76,150

Median household income: $54,94

Alaska

Average household income: $103,258

Median household income: $80,287

Arizona

Average household income: $89,693

Median household income: $65,913

Arkansas

Average household income: $73,346

Median household income: $52,123

California

Average household income: 119,149

Median household income: $84,097

Colorado

Average household income: $107,446

Median household income: $80,184

Connecticut

Average household income: $120,670

Median household income: $83,572

Delaware

Average household income: $97,081

Median household income: $72,724

Florida

Average household income: $88,267

Median household income: $61,777

Georgia

Average household income: $91,082

Median household income: $65,030

Hawaii

Average household income: $113,310

Median household income: $88,005

Idaho

Average household income: $83,777

Median household income: $63,377

Illinois

Average household income: $100,719

Median household income: $72,563

Indiana

Average household income: $81,703

Median household income: $61,944

Iowa

Average household income: $84,948

Median household income: $65,429

Kansas

Average household income: $87,033

Median household income: $64,521

Kentucky

Average household income: $76,511

Median household income: $$55,454

Louisiana

Average household income: $77,025

Median household income: $53,571

Maine

Average household income: $83,914

Median household income: $63,182

Maryland

Average household income: $120,234

Median household income: $91,431

Massachusetts

Average household income: $123,174

Median household income: $89,026

Michigan

Average household income: $85,727

Median household income: $63,202

Minnesota

Average household income: $102,691

Median household income: $77,706

Mississippi

Average household income: $68,636

Median household income: $49,111

Missouri

Average household income: $83,152

Median household income: $61,043

Montana

Average household income: $82,237

Median household income: $60,560

Nebraska

Average household income: $87,815

Median household income: $66,644

Nevada

Average household income: $89,562

Median household income: $65,686

New Hampshire

Average household income: $108,061

Median household income: $83,449

New Jersey

Average household income: $124,626

Median household income: $89,703

New Mexico

Average household income: $74,363

Median household income: $54,020

New York

Average household income: $111,583

Median household income: $75,157

North Carolina

Average household income: $84,888

Median household income: $60,516

North Dakota

Average household income: $89,443

Median household income: $68,131

Ohio

Average household income: $83,820

Median household income: $61,938

Oklahoma

Average household income: $78,040

Median household income: $56,956

Oregon

Average household income: $94,034

Median household income: $70,084

Pennsylvania

Average household income: $92,849

Median household income: $67,587

Rhode Island

Average household income: $97,908

Median household income: $74,489

South Carolina

Average household income: $81,142

Median household income: $58,234

South Dakota

Average household income: $83,175

Median household income: $63,920

Tennessee

Average household income: $82,012

Median household income: $58,516

Texas

Average household income: $94,115

Median household income: $67,321

Utah

Average household income: $101,412

Median household income: $79,133

Vermont

Average household income: $89,820

Median household income: $67,674

Virginia

Average household income: $111,013

Median household income: $80,615

Washington

Average household income: $111,431

Median household income: $82,400

West Virginia

Average household income: $69,436

Median household income: $50,884

Wisconsin

Average household income: $87,733

Median household income: $67,080

Wyoming

Average household income: $87,786

Median household income: $68,002

Jake Arky, Jordan Rosenfeld and John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to determine each state's average income (i.e., mean income), GOBankingRates used the five-year estimates from the 2021 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. The same information was used to find each state's median household income. All data were collected and are up to date as of Mar. 7, 2023.

