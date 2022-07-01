U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.50 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1750
    -0.5530 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,489.54
    +579.79 (+3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Staffing 360 Solutions Announces $4 Million Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STAF
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors to purchase 657,858 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 657,858 shares of common stock in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The purchase price for one share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $6.10. The warrants have an exercise price of $5.85 per share, will be immediately exercisable, and will expire five and one-half years from the date of issuance. The gross proceeds from the private placement are expected to be approximately $4 million. The offering is expected to close on or about July 6, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Staffing 360 intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering for general working capital purposes.

The Company also has agreed that certain existing warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 657,858 shares of common stock of the Company that were previously issued to those investors, with exercise prices ranging from $18.50 to $38.00 per share and expiration dates ranging from July 22, 2026 to November 1, 2026, will be amended effective upon the closing of the private placement so that the amended warrants will have a reduced exercise price of $5.85 per share and will expire five and one-half years following the closing of the private placement offering.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities in the private placement are being made in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities in the private placement may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

Under an agreement with the investors, Staffing 360 is required to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission covering the resale of the shares of the common stock and the shares of common stock underlying the warrants in the private placement no later than 15 days following the date of the agreement and to use best efforts to have the registration statement declared effective as promptly as practical thereafter, and in any event no later than 45 days following the date of the agreement.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions and as part of its targeted consolidation model, is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and light industrial staffing space. For more information, visit http://www.staffing360solutions.com. Follow Staffing 360 Solutions on FacebookLinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as “expect,” “look forward to,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project” or words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and include, among others, the satisfaction of the conditions to the closing of the private placement and the consummation thereof, and statements regarding the intended use of net proceeds from the private placement; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation,; our ability to retain our listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market; market and other conditions; the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; weakness in general economic conditions and levels of capital spending by customers in the industries the Company serves; weakness or volatility in the financial and capital markets, which may result in the postponement or cancellation of customer capital projects or the inability of the Company’s customers to pay the Company’s fees; the termination of a major customer contract or project; delays or reductions in U.S. government spending; credit risks associated with the Company’s customers; competitive market pressures; the availability and cost of qualified labor; the Company’s level of success in attracting, training and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; changes in tax laws and other government regulations, including the impact of health care reform laws and regulations; the possibility of incurring liability for the Company’s business activities, including, but not limited to, the activities of the Company’s temporary employees; the Company’s performance on customer contracts; negative outcome of pending and future claims and litigation; government policies, legislation or judicial decisions adverse to the Company’s businesses; the Company’s ability to access the capital markets by pursuing additional debt and equity financing to fund its business plan and expenses on terms acceptable to the Company or at all; and the Company’s ability to comply with its contractual covenants, including in respect of its debt agreements, as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company’s control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. Staffing 360 Solutions does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Terri MacInnis, VP of IR
Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.
(818) 379-8500 x 2
terri@bibimac.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still raging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    Last late-week rally in the markets quickly faded and this week is ending with declines in the major stock indexes. It’s the classic patter on the dead cat bounce, a brief recovery that is followed by more losses, and it has investors worried that there is no bottom in sight. Writing from the global markets strategy team, where he takes a broader look at the worldwide market situation, JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic lays out the headwinds running against US investors: “First and foremost, an unprece

  • Why Shopify Crashed 18% This Week

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) plummeted 18.2% this week on several bits of news. First, shares fell earlier in the week when revised GDP figures were released, showing that the economy was slowing down slightly more than expected. Additionally, a new report released yesterday, showing that inflation remains stubbornly high despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring it down, is likely weighing down on the stock this week.

  • U.S. Banks Are ‘Dramatically Undervalued.’ 8 Stocks to Buy.

    Oppenheimer continues to expect strong fundamentals in the U.S. banking sector, even as fears of a recession heighten.

  • Richest Billionaires Lose $1.4 Trillion in Worst Half Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s fortune plunged almost $62 billion. Jeff Bezos saw his wealth tumble by about $63 billion. Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was slashed by more than half.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapAll told, th

  • Is the stock market open on July 4?

    The bond market closed early on July 1 ahead of July 4th weekend. Stocks had a rough second quarter driven by inflation and recession fears.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Buying

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.5% to 12.5%, are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq plunging up to 34%.

  • Recession Fear Crashes 13 Major Stocks Below $4 A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 23 Stocks Expect 109%-370% Growth

    With tech stocks like Nvidia out of favor, chemicals and oil stock dominate this list of growth stocks eyeing 109%-370% gains.

  • Is Shopify a Buy After the Stock Split?

    Shares in this e-commerce company are now significantly cheaper (in price, not valuation). What does this mean for investors?

  • BofA Says Brace for Recession Shock After Worst Rout in 52 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- A “recession shock” begins for markets following the worst first-half for the S&P 500 in more than 50 years, Bank of America Corp.’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett says.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Ma

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

  • China snubs Boeing to strike huge new deal with Airbus

    China has snubbed troubled aircraft maker Boeing after three of its national flag carriers placed orders worth $37bn (£31bn) with rival Airbus.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • Crypto Broker Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals

    The brokerage says it is exploring strategic alternatives, after issuing a notice of default on Wednesday to crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

  • Micron’s Weak Outlook Crushes Chip Stocks. There’s More Trouble Coming for Tech.

    Almost every analyst on Wall Street knew that the memory chip company Micron Technology was likely to provide quarterly guidance below previous Street estimates. Micron’s revenue outlook for the August quarter came in almost $2 billion below the old consensus level. Micron shares are trading sharply lower on Friday, down 6% to $52.02 after hitting a 52-week low earlier in the session.

  • Canopy Growth Announces Additional Exchanges with Holders of Notes

    Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that, further to its press release dated June 29, 2022, it has entered into an additional privately negotiated exchange agreement (the "Exchange Agreement") with a holder (the "Noteholder") of the Company's outstanding 4.25% unsecured senior notes due 2023 (the "Notes"), to acquire approximately C$7.25 million (approximately USD$5.6 million) aggregate principal amount of the Notes from the Note

  • Stocks and crypto haven’t come close to hitting the bottom yet, hedge funder famous from ‘The Big Short’ says

    Michael Burry called the stock market the “greatest speculative bubble of all time in all things” last year. Now, he’s arguing corporate earnings will take a hit, driving prices even lower.

  • Market check: Stocks rally, Kohl’s stock plunges, chip stocks tank

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre examines market and sector rallies ahead of the holiday weekend, as well as bond market movements, retailer Kohl's, and the semiconductor industry.

  • Apple Ex-Corporate Law Chief Admits Years of Insider Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- The Apple Inc. lawyer who was once responsible for enforcing the company’s insider trading policy admitted he used his access to draft SEC filings to personally profit. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAGene