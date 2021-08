Staffing 360 Solutions to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom today announced that Brendan Flood, Chairman, CEO and Presidentwill present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 8:30am ET. Flood will provide a corporate overview, discuss Q2 growth and outlook for the Company, and answer questions from investors.

To register for the live presentation and replay, please use the following information:

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021

Date/Time: Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 8:30am ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42265

If you would like to book virtual 1-on-1 investor meetings with Staffing 360 Solutions and/or watch the presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup. 1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentation "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda" https://conference.snn.network/agenda.

The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event website is available here: https://conference.snn.network/.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup.

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions and as part of its targeted consolidation model, is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and light industrial staffing space. For more information, visit http://www.staffing360solutions.com. Follow Staffing 360 Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our ability to retain our listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market; market and other conditions; the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the Company's ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; weakness in general economic conditions and levels of capital spending by customers in the industries the Company serves; weakness or volatility in the financial and capital markets, which may result in the postponement or cancellation of customer capital projects or the inability of the Company's customers to pay the Company's fees; the termination of a major customer contract or project; delays or reductions in U.S. government spending; credit risks associated with the Company's customers; competitive market pressures; the availability and cost of qualified labor; the Company's level of success in attracting, training and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; changes in tax laws and other government regulations, including the impact of health care reform laws and regulations; the possibility of incurring liability for the Company's business activities, including, but not limited to, the activities of the Company's temporary employees; the Company's performance on customer contracts; negative outcome of pending and future claims and litigation; government policies, legislation or judicial decisions adverse to the Company's businesses; the Company's ability to access the capital markets by pursuing additional debt and equity financing to fund its business plan and expenses on terms acceptable to the Company or at all; and the Company's ability to comply with its contractual covenants, including in respect of its debt agreements, as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company's control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. Staffing 360 Solutions does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Terri MacInnis, VP of IR

Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.

818.379.8500 x 2 terri@bibimac.com

