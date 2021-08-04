U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,399.00
    -16.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,849.00
    -149.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,022.25
    -24.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.10
    -22.30 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.08
    -1.48 (-2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.00
    +16.90 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.35 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1895
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1340
    -0.0420 (-3.57%)
     

  • Vix

    18.83
    -0.63 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3939
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7530
    -0.2970 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,778.29
    +264.87 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.82
    +8.38 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.28
    +9.56 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Staffing 360 Solutions to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

·5 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom today announced that Brendan Flood, Chairman, CEO and Presidentwill present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 8:30am ET. Flood will provide a corporate overview, discuss Q2 growth and outlook for the Company, and answer questions from investors.

To register for the live presentation and replay, please use the following information:

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021

Date/Time: Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 8:30am ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42265

If you would like to book virtual 1-on-1 investor meetings with Staffing 360 Solutions and/or watch the presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup. 1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentation "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda" https://conference.snn.network/agenda.

The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event website is available here: https://conference.snn.network/.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup.

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions and as part of its targeted consolidation model, is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and light industrial staffing space. For more information, visit http://www.staffing360solutions.com. Follow Staffing 360 Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our ability to retain our listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market; market and other conditions; the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the Company's ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; weakness in general economic conditions and levels of capital spending by customers in the industries the Company serves; weakness or volatility in the financial and capital markets, which may result in the postponement or cancellation of customer capital projects or the inability of the Company's customers to pay the Company's fees; the termination of a major customer contract or project; delays or reductions in U.S. government spending; credit risks associated with the Company's customers; competitive market pressures; the availability and cost of qualified labor; the Company's level of success in attracting, training and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; changes in tax laws and other government regulations, including the impact of health care reform laws and regulations; the possibility of incurring liability for the Company's business activities, including, but not limited to, the activities of the Company's temporary employees; the Company's performance on customer contracts; negative outcome of pending and future claims and litigation; government policies, legislation or judicial decisions adverse to the Company's businesses; the Company's ability to access the capital markets by pursuing additional debt and equity financing to fund its business plan and expenses on terms acceptable to the Company or at all; and the Company's ability to comply with its contractual covenants, including in respect of its debt agreements, as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company's control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. Staffing 360 Solutions does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Terri MacInnis, VP of IR
Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.
818.379.8500 x 2 terri@bibimac.com

SOURCE: Staffing 360 Solutions via SNN Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658068/Staffing-360-Solutions-to-Present-at-the-SNN-Network-Summer-Virtual-Event-on-Wednesday-August-18-2021

Recommended Stories

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but it still wasn't enough.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August

    According to New Frontier Data, legal weed sales in the U.S. are expected to grow by an annual average of 21%, ultimately hitting north of $41 billion by mid-decade. While this sales growth will undoubtedly make some cannabis investors rich, we also know that not every marijuana stock can be a winner. The following trio of pot stocks stand out for all the wrong reasons and should be avoided like the plague in August.

  • Will Micron Technology's New Dividend Policy Pay Dividends For Investors?

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) just announced a quarterly dividend policy. The payouts are starting out small, but I expect the company to build up its dividend yield over time. Let's see what Micron's payouts will mean to us shareholders.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Kraft Heinz Earnings Top Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The food purveyor reported an adjusted profit of 78 cents a share, beating forecasts for 72 cents a share, on sales of $6.6 billion, topping expectations for $6.55 billion.

  • When Will AMC Entertainment Bring Back Its Dividend?

    Shareholders want to know when the multiplex operator will begin returning money to its investors. They're not going to like the answer.

  • Robinhood Stock Is Soaring. Cathie Wood May Be Right.

    Biden calls Delta-driven surge of coronavirus cases ‘largely preventable tragedy,’ Lyft turns profitable as demand increases, SEC’s Gensler calls unregulated crypto markets ‘the Wild West,’ and other news to start your day.

  • Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Surprise on Earnings goes Unnoticed by Investors

    Exxon Mobil Corporation(NYSE:XOM) posted a positive earnings result for the second quarter in the row. However, the stock price is not following the suit, remaining lodged around US$58, following a dip in July. We think that the softer headline numbers might be getting counterbalanced by some positive underlying factors.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tom Long, chief financial officer. In early June, we commenced joint tariff service to provide crude oil transportation from our Cushing terminal to our Nederland terminal.

  • MGM Growth to Be Bought by VICI Properties in $17.2 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- VICI Properties Inc. is acquiring MGM Growth Properties LLC, including MGM Resorts International’s stake in the real estate investment trust, in a deal that values the takeover target at $17.2 billion.Under the terms of the agreement, VICI will redeem a majority of the MGM Growth operating partnership units held by MGM Resorts for $43 each, or a total of about $4.4 billion, in cash, and acquire the rest of MGM Growth in a stock-for-stock transaction. The total MGM Growth value inc

  • General Motors Stock Falls Despite Raising 2021 Guidance

    GM swung to a Q2 profit and lifted its outlook, a week after rival Ford did so and noted improvement in the supply of chips.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • Bonds Are Terrible Deals Right Now. What to Buy Instead.

    Treasuries may afford safety, but at yields far below inflation, you’re losing money every month, says one strategist.

  • Robinhood sparks buzz on Reddit, shares up 15%

    The 24% surge in Robinhood's stock on Tuesday elevated it above the $38-price set in last Thursday's IPO and gave the company a market capitalization of about $39 billion. "People are trying to jump on the back of Cathie Wood's vote of confidence in Robinhood shares," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital in New York. "The catalyst was certainly Cathie Wood putting in a sizable position after everyone was downbeat after the IPO."

  • How about genuine reform of capital-gains tax rates?

    Biden would set the rate way too high, but there is an ideal way to collect some revenue without killing innovation or growth