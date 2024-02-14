Stag (STAG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Stag Industrial (STAG) reported $183.31 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $178.52 million, representing a surprise of +2.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Stag performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Rental income : $182.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $177.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

Revenue- Other income : $0.71 million compared to the $0.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +141.4% year over year.

Net income per share- Diluted: $0.23 versus $0.18 estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Stag have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

