Standex International Corp Director Barbara Edwards Sells 1,661 Shares

On February 7, 2024, Director Barbara Edwards sold 1,661 shares of Standex International Corp (NYSE:SXI), as reported in a recent SEC filing. The shares were sold at a price of $152.19 per share, resulting in a transaction amount of $252,934.59.

Standex International Corp is a diversified manufacturing company that operates in five segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics, and Hydraulics. The company's products and services serve a wide range of industries and markets, from food service establishments and aerospace to electrical and industrial components.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,631 shares of Standex International Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Barbara Edwards is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 14 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, Standex International Corp's shares were trading at $152.19 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.837 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.32, which is below the industry median of 20.63 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $152.19 and a GuruFocus Value of $116.73, Standex International Corp is currently significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

