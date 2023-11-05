Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 3, 2023

Operator: Good morning, and welcome to the Standex International Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there'll be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Christopher Howe, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Christopher Howe: Thank you, operator, and good morning. Please note that the presentation accompanying management's remarks can be found on the Investor Relations portion of the company's website at www.standex.com. Please refer to Standex's Safe Harbor statement on slide two. Matters that Standex management will discuss on today's conference call include predictions, estimates, expectations, and other forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You should refer to Standex's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as other SEC filings and public announcements for a detailed list of risk factors. In addition, I'd like to remind you that today's discussion will include references to the non-GAAP measures of EBIT, which is earnings before interest and taxes, adjusted EBIT, which is EBIT excluding restructuring, purchase accounting acquisition-related expenses, and onetime items, EBITDA, which is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted EBITDA, which is EBITDA excluding restructuring purchase accounting, acquisition-related expenses, and onetime items, EBITDA margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin.

We will also refer to other non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted operating margin, free operating cash flow, and pro forma net debt to EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to serve as a complement to results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Standex believes that such information provides an additional measurement and consistent historical comparison of the Company's financial performance. On the call today is Standex's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar; and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Ademir Sarcevic.

David Dunbar: Thank you, Chris. Good morning, and welcome to our fiscal first quarter 2024 conference call. Our fiscal first quarter results highlight the quality of our businesses as we continue our trend of record operating margin performance. On the top line sales into Fast Growth markets continued to grow as did sales of new products and new applications. I would like to thank our employees, our executives, and the Board of Directors for their efforts and continued dedication and support that drove our solid fiscal first quarter 2024 results. Now if everyone can turn to slide three, key messages. In the first quarter, we reported 2.5% organic growth year-on-year, led by our Engraving and Engineering Technologies business segments.

Sales in the Fast growth end markets grew 20% year-on-year to $20 million in the fiscal first quarter 2024. We anticipate this revenue stream will reach approximately $100 million in fiscal year 2024. In addition, we continue to work on an active pipeline of inorganic opportunities to further strengthen our competitive positioning and gain access to value-added applications within our Electronics segment. Earlier this week we signed a definitive agreement to acquire Sanyu Switch Company, a designer and manufacturer of reed relays with a particular strength in test and measurement equipment and other switching applications. This acquisition significantly strengthens our product portfolio in Electronics and deepens our access to key customer accounts.

We also continued to generate strong profitability from the execution of our price and productivity initiatives across segments and achieved a 10th consecutive quarter of record adjusted operating margin. Consolidated adjusted operating margin of 15.9% in fiscal first quarter 2024 was a 90 basis point increase year-on-year. Our margin expansion was driven by our Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions business segments. Three of our five segments reported adjusted operating margin greater than 20% and all five segments reported adjusted operating margin greater than 16.5%. We achieved free cash flow of $12.1 million in the quarter, the highest ever free cash flow generation in our fiscal first quarter. Our consistent and improved cash flow generation further highlights the quality of our businesses.

Our net debt position as of September 30 was $21.7 million. We had approximately $347 million of available liquidity to invest in our healthy funnel of organic growth and acquisition opportunities. We are also very pleased to see continued improvement in our ROIC. Annualized fiscal first quarter 2024 ROIC of 12.7% improved 60 basis points year-on-year. On a sequential basis in fiscal second quarter 2024, we expect slightly lower revenue as continued softness in China and European markets served by Electronics and unfavorable foreign currency are partially offset by more favorable project timing and additional development work in Engineering Technologies as well as the contribution from our Minntronix acquisition. We expect a similar to slightly higher adjusted operating margin compared to fiscal first quarter 2024 due to continued realization of pricing and productivity initiatives.

We reaffirm our long-term financial outlook by fiscal year 2028. These targets include high single-digit organic growth to greater than $1 billion in sales. Adjusted operating margin greater than 19%. Return on invested capital of greater than 15% and free cash flow conversion at approximately 100% of GAAP net income. Let's turn to slide four highlights from our Sanyu Switch Company acquisition. We announced earlier this week that we signed a definitive agreement to acquire Japanese-based Sanyu Switch Company. Let me begin with an overview of the company. With Corporate Headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Sanyu designed and manufacturers reed relays, test sockets, testing systems for semiconductor and other electronics manufacturing and other switching applications.

With a 50-year history, Sanyu was highly regarded and respected globally with a reputation for high-quality products and a customer-focused culture. The transaction will be funded by Standex's cash balance and is expected to close before January 31, 2024. The valuation is in line with historical multiples paid. We expect the acquisition to be accretive to earnings per share and to achieve a double-digit return on invested capital in our first full year of ownership. The acquisition of Sanyu will add breadth to our product portfolio, expand key account relationships, enhance our engineering and manufacturing capability and strengthen our geographic footprint. With the Sanyu and Minntronix acquisitions, we will essentially complete the reinvestment of proceeds from our Procon divestiture and in the process delivered nearly double the annualized revenue and operating income lost from the divestiture in the first year of ownership.

We've returned the remaining cash to shareholders through share repurchases and an increased dividend. I will now turn the call over to Ademir to discuss our financial performance in greater detail.

Ademir Sarcevic: Thank you, David, and good morning, everyone. Let's turn to slide five, first quarter 2024 summary. On a consolidated basis, total revenue increased 2.3% year-on-year, to $184.8 million. This reflected organic revenue growth of 2.5% and 0.5% benefit from foreign exchange offset by 0.6% net impact from the recent Minntronix acquisition and prior Procon divestiture. First quarter 2024 adjusted operating margin increased 90 basis points year-on-year to 15.9%, our tenth consecutive quarter with the highest adjusted operating margin in Company history. Our adjusted operating income grew 8.2%, on a 2.3% consolidated revenue increase year-on-year. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.74 in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $1.60, a year ago and 8.7% growth year-on-year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $16.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to use of $2.7 million a year ago. Capital expenditures were $4.3 million compared to $5.3 million a year ago. As a result, free cash flow was $12.1 million in fiscal first quarter 2024 compared to free cash flow usage of approximately $8 million a year ago. Now please turn to slide six and I will begin to discuss our segment performance and outlook, beginning with Electronics. Segment revenue of $81.7 million increased 8.6% year-on-year as the 10% benefit from the recent Minntronix acquisition and a 0.4% benefit from foreign currency were partially offset by an organic decline of 1.8%. Adjusted operating margin of 20.4% in fiscal first quarter 2024 decreased 370 basis points year-on-year as the contribution from pricing and productivity initiatives were more than offset by lower organic sales and unfavorable mix.

We continue to experience softness in appliances and general industrial end markets in China and Europe. As a response, we are implementing additional cost-saving measures targeting G&A and cost of goods sold, which we expect to yield approximately $7 million in annualized cost savings once fully implemented. We expect to be substantially complete with these actions by the end of the current quarter and incur approximately $1.5 million in restructuring costs. Despite the market softness in China and Europe, we remain confident in our ability to increase share and accelerate presence in fast growth end markets such as industrial automation, smart grid, renewable energy, and EV-related markets. This is also reflected by a new business opportunity funnel, which increased 10% year-on-year and is currently at approximately $72 million.

Sequentially, we expect slightly lower revenue in fiscal second quarter 2024 as higher sales into fast growth markets are offset by continued slow recovery in China and Europe. We expect similar operating margins as productivity actions more than offset the impact of the slight revenue decline. Let's turn to slide seven for a discussion of the Engraving and Scientific segments. Engraving revenue increased 16.5% to $40.8 million driven by organic growth of 15.5% and a 1% benefit from foreign currency. Organic growth continues to be driven by strong demand in Europe and growth in soft trim applications in Asia. Operating margin of 18.6% in fiscal first quarter 2024 increased 190 basis points year-on-year due to higher volume and realization of productivity actions.

In our next fiscal quarter on a sequential basis, we expect similar revenue and slightly higher operating margin due to continued strength of the underlying end markets. In addition, our previously announced site consolidation projects in Detroit and in Germany are well underway and we remain on track to start realizing the benefits of this project in the fiscal fourth quarter 2024. Scientific revenue decreased 1.4% to $18.2 million as higher sales into research and academic end markets were more than offset by lower demand for COVID vaccine storage from retail pharmacies. Operating margin of 27.1% increased 690 basis points year-on-year due to lower freight costs and pricing and productivity initiatives. Sequentially, we expect similar revenue and operating margin.

In addition, we continue to invest in new product development in this segment, as we expand our product portfolio to access a larger customer base. Now turn to slide eight for a discussion of the Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions segments. Engineering Technologies' revenue of $18.2 million increased 7.2% year-on-year. This reflected organic growth of 6.1% and the 1.1% benefit from foreign currency. Operating margin of 16.6% increased 560 basis points year-on-year as pricing and productivity initiatives are partially offset by investments towards new product development and new applications. Sequentially, we expect moderately higher revenue reflecting more favorable project timing, and higher level of development activities, and similar operating margin.

Specialty Solutions segment revenue of $25.9 million decreased 25.9% year-on-year primarily due to the Procon divestiture. Operating margin of 21.7% increased 430 basis points year-on-year driven by price and productivity realization in the Display Merchandising and Hydraulics businesses. Sequentially, we expect a slight decrease in revenue and operating margin due to fewer shipping days and seasonality in Display Merchandising business. Next please turn to slide nine for a summary of Standex's liquidity statistics and capitalization structure, which remain strong. Standex ended fiscal first quarter 2024 with $347 million of available liquidity, an increase of approximately $53 million from the prior year. At the end of the first quarter, Standex had net debt of $21.7 million, compared to net cash of $22.3 million at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter 2023.

Standex's long-term debt at the end of fiscal first quarter 2024 was $148.6 million. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $126.8 million. With regards to capital allocation, we repurchased approximately 140,000 shares for $22.2 million in the first quarter. This amount includes $10.2 million of share repurchases to satisfy taxes on vesting of restricted shares. We also declared our 237 quarterly cash dividend with a dividend increasing to $0.30 per share, an approximately 7.1% increase year-on-year. In fiscal 2024, we expect capital expenditures to be between $30 million and $35 million compared to approximately $24 million in fiscal 2023. I will now turn the call over to David to discuss our key takeaways from our first quarter results.

David Dunbar: Thank you, Ademir. Please turn to slide 10. Standex is in a strong position to deliver sales growth within our underlying businesses driven by accelerating activity in our Fast growth end markets and our competitive positioning. I am proud of our team for our fiscal first quarter performance that was driven by our strong operational execution and by our increased presence in growing markets and new applications. Our regional presence, strong customer relationships, and disciplined approach to pricing and productivity helped protect profitability and provides opportunity for continued margin improvement. As a result, we are confident we will continue to deliver sustainable, profitable growth through the current economic environment.

In addition, our strong balance sheet allows us to continue to pursue additional inorganic investments complementary to our strategy. In fiscal 2024, we expect mid-single digit or better sales growth depending upon recovery across China and Europe end markets served by Electronics and assuming continued resilience of US end markets. We expect continued margin expansion ahead of our long-term outlook. We anticipate our Fast growth markets to continue to progress towards our Fast market revenue target of $200 million plus by fiscal 2028. We reaffirm our long-term financial outlook by fiscal year 2028. These targets include high single-digit organic growth to greater than $1 billion in sales, adjusted operating margin greater than 19. Return on invested capital of greater than 15% and free cash flow conversion at approximately 100% of GAAP net income.

We will now open the line for questions.

