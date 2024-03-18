Starbucks names executives for newly created global leaderships roles

(Reuters) - Starbucks announced a new global leadership structure on Monday, appointing Michael Conway as CEO of the North America region and Brady Brewer as the CEO of Starbucks International.

Conway has been a Starbucks partner since 2013 and was most currently serving as group president of international and channel development.

In his new role, Brewer will oversee the teams across Asia Pacific, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Japan, as well as the company's international licensed partners.

Starbucks said China will continue to be led by the region's co-CEOs - Belinda Wong and Molly Liu - who will report to company CEO Laxman Narasimhan.

The coffee chain also said it intends to soon appoint a global brand creative leader, reporting to Narasimhan.

