This startup could replace your cable internet, but faces hurdles

Starry wants to take on the likes of Comcast and Verizon with its own DIY network transmitter.

BOSTON — For most Americans, getting broadband internet at home requires signing up with one of two corporations they may not like much: the phone company or the cable company.

This lack of choice has persisted through years of failed launches of third options. Powerline broadband looked promising in the mid 2000s before flopping in field trials, and “fixed wireless” systems like Clearwire’s WiMax 4G service was either too slow or couldn’t support unlimited use.

A new wireless ISP called Starry aims to end that losing streak with a $50/month service that offers downloads and uploads at 200 megabits per second without data caps.

But while it seems to be off to a sound start here, the company will need to deal with obstacles ranging from simple foliage, to marketing to historic-review approvals before more people can connect via its airwaves.

Distance, not density

Starry delivers broadband over millimeter-wave frequencies. Other companies have done that, but Starry’s network relies on fewer but more precise transmitters covering longer distances.

“You need point to multipoint,” said CEO Chet Kanojia in a meeting at Starry’s downtown offices in early December. “That’s the chief differentiator.”

The roughly 80-pound transmitters that Starry places on cellular-network towers target those beams with electronically-steered antennas, as explained in a February report provided to the Federal Communications Commission. This allows a range of up to a mile and a half in cities — without needing the usual direct line of sight between antennas.

It also frees the company from having to hang transmitters on utility poles or street lights, which often represents a massive obstacle to broadband deployment.

Starry has eased its job further by focusing on multiple-dwelling buildings: It puts a receiver on the roof, then the owner connects that to existing network wiring to give residents a new amenity. Kanojia said the firm now has 240,000 residences eligible for service.

One early subscriber praised Starry in an email conversation.

“The service has worked great for us!,” said Terry Xu, a software developer in Cambridge. He sent screenshots of speed tests showing downloads and uploads consistently exceeding 200 Mbps, sometimes 300 Mbps. Ping times were at worst 16 milliseconds, easily responsive enough for everyday use.

Aside from “a few hours a month max” of planned maintenance, always with advance notice, Xu said he hasn’t noticed any downtime.

Regulations and other risks

Beyond expanding outside Boston — expect news about other markets early next year — Starry also plans to reach single-family homes. During my visit, Kanojia showed off the antenna it’s designed to fit in the bottom of a window; the antenna sits outside in a horizontal tube, with the rest of the electronics in a pod on the inside.

Reaching individual houses will subject Starry to an adversary most ISPs don’t face: plants.

“Minimizing exposure to foliage matters,” Kanojia said. The signal can get through one or two trees, but not a stand of them.

Two telecom analysts called out risks to Starry’s continued buildout.

“I think it’s great in terms of the product idea,” said Alex Besen, CEO of the Besen Group and author of a study of Starry based on publicly-available information. But he worried that beyond-line-of-sight reception won’t meet the company’s plans.

Benoît Felten, CEO of Diffraction Analysis, cast doubt on Starry’s hope to move to customer-installed antennas: “All of the existing examples of fixed wireless (the commercially viable models) rely on precision installs.”