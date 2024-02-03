Starwood Property Trust Inc President Jeffrey Dimodica Sells 25,000 Shares

On February 1, 2024, Jeffrey Dimodica, President of Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Starwood Property Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust primarily focused on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt investments. The company also invests in commercial properties and residential mortgage-backed securities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 130,111 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale on February 1 represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Starwood Property Trust Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 3 insider sells recorded during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc were trading at $20.33, giving the company a market capitalization of $6,236.331 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.43, which is below the industry median of 17.965 but above the historical median for the company.

With the current share price at $20.33 and a GuruFocus Value of $17.30, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.18, indicating that Starwood Property Trust Inc is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

