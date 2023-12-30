On December 27, 2023, Jeffrey Dimodica, President of Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD), executed a sale of 75,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Starwood Property Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt investments, as well as commercial mortgage-backed securities and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 105,111 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and two insider sells for Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Starwood Property Trust Inc President Jeffrey Dimodica Sells 75,000 Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc were trading at $22.06, resulting in a market capitalization of $6,584.012 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.29, which is below the industry median of 17.77 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $22.06 and a GF Value of $18.09, Starwood Property Trust Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued.

Starwood Property Trust Inc President Jeffrey Dimodica Sells 75,000 Shares

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

