State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.69 Dividend

It looks like State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase State Street's shares before the 29th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.69 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.76 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that State Street has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current share price of $77.19. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether State Street can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately State Street's payout ratio is modest, at just 37% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see State Street earnings per share are up 7.6% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, State Street has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has State Street got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? State Street has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Overall, State Street looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while State Street has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for State Street you should know about.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

