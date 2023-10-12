Stelco Holdings Inc.'s (TSE:STLC) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 100% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Stelco Holdings is CA$70.55 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CA$35.35 suggests Stelco Holdings is potentially 50% undervalued

The CA$44.07 analyst price target for STLC is 38% less than our estimate of fair value

How far off is Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STLC) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$191.3m CA$218.5m CA$238.1m CA$254.3m CA$267.9m CA$279.4m CA$289.3m CA$298.1m CA$306.2m CA$313.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Est @ 8.95% Est @ 6.82% Est @ 5.33% Est @ 4.29% Est @ 3.56% Est @ 3.05% Est @ 2.69% Est @ 2.44% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4% CA$177 CA$186 CA$187 CA$184 CA$179 CA$172 CA$165 CA$157 CA$148 CA$140

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$1.7b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$314m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.4%– 1.9%) = CA$4.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$4.9b÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= CA$2.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$3.9b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$35.4, the company appears quite undervalued at a 50% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Stelco Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.303. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Stelco Holdings

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Metals and Mining market.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 2 years.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Stelco Holdings, there are three further aspects you should further research:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Stelco Holdings (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. Future Earnings: How does STLC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

