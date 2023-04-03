U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.70
    +17.39 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,623.85
    +349.70 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,193.73
    -28.17 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.54
    +6.06 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.41
    +4.74 (+6.26%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.60
    +14.40 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    +0.0060 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4380
    -0.0560 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2411
    +0.0079 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3230
    -0.4740 (-0.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,233.90
    -44.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.15
    +10.72 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,689.17
    +57.43 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Stericycle to Present at Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference in May

Stericycle, Inc.
·1 min read
Stericycle, Inc.
Stericycle, Inc.

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) today announced that Cindy J. Miller, Chief Executive Officer, and Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer, will present at Oppenheimer’s virtual 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Monday, May 8, 2023, and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being, and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 other countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Stericycle Investor Relations
Toll free: 1-800-643-0240 ext. 2012
Local: 1-847-607-2012
StericycleIR@stericycle.com

Stericycle Media
847-964-2288
media@stericycle.com



Recommended Stories