SThree (LON:STEM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

SThree plc's (LON:STEM) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.116 on 7th of June. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

SThree's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, SThree was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 17.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.14 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.166. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.7% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

We Could See SThree's Dividend Growing

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that SThree has grown earnings per share at 9.6% per year over the past five years. SThree definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

SThree Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that SThree is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

