Is it Still Safe to Invest in Wynn Resorts (WYNN)?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Baron Funds, an investment management firm, released its “Baron Real Estate Income Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the first nine months of 2023, the Fund has increased 1.20%, outperforming the REIT Index, which declined 2.89%. As of September 30, 2023, the Fund has maintained its top 3% ranking among all real estate funds for its 5-year performance period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to know more about their top bets for 2023.

In its Q2 2023 investor letter, Baron Real Estate Income Fund mentioned Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2002, Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is a Las Vegas, Nevada-based gambling company with a $10.0 billion market capitalization. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) delivered a 6.97% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 57.17%. The stock closed at $88.22 per share on October 19, 2023.

Here is what Baron Real Estate Income Fund has to say about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"The shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited, an owner and operator of hotels and casino resorts, declined 14.5% during the period held in the third quarter. We remain optimistic about the multi-year prospects for the company. We believe the re-emergence of business activity in Macau will drive additional shareholder value. If cash flow returns to the level achieved in 2019 prior to COVID-19, we believe Wynn’s shares will increase to $150 per share, or more than 60% higher than where they have recently traded.

We believe additional drivers for future value creation beyond a re-emergence in Macau business activity include: (i) our expectation for long-term growth opportunities in the company’s U.S.-centric markets of Las Vegas and Boston, including an expansion of Wynn’s Encore Boston Harbor resort; (ii) Wynn’s plans to develop an integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates with 1,500 hotel rooms and a casino that is similar in size to that of Encore Boston Harbor; (iii) opportunities to improve cash-flow margins by rightsizing labor and achieving lower staff costs in Macau; (iv) the possibility that Wynn is granted a New York casino license in 2023; and (v) an expansion in the company’s valuation multiple to levels achieved prior to the pandemic."

A close up of a slot machine surrounded by anonymous people gambling. Editorial photo for a financial news article. 8k. --ar 16:9

Our calculations show that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was in 47 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 46 funds in the previous quarter. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) delivered a -16.92% return in the past 3 months.

We also discussed Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2023 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

