Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October 2023

During the height of the COVID-19 epidemic, many states — in conjunction with the federal government, via the distribution of economic impact payments — offered some form of stimulus to their residents.

Now, three years since the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) was passed, most stimulus distribution has come to a halt.

However, due to a persistently turbulent economy among other financially stressful factors, some states are still offering assistance.

Alabama

According to AP News and other sources, Alabama will be issuing a one-time tax rebate in November. Single taxfilers can expect a $150 windfall, and married couples $300. Roughly 1.9 million Alabamans are projected to receive this rebate, though one must have filed their 2021 taxes by Oct. 17, 2022, to be eligible. The money will come from a $2.8 billion surplus in the state’s Education Trust Fund, and will cost the state roughly $383 million, according to the report.

Georgia

If you live in Georgia and haven’t filed your state income tax returns for 2021 or 2022 yet, you’ll want to get on that. Georgia taxpayers who were granted an extension by the IRS have until Oct. 16, 2023, to file their taxes and qualify for a potential one-time tax credit.

To qualify, you must have had a tax liability for 2021. You do not have to be a Georgia resident to qualify, as long as you paid taxes in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Revenue website. The amount of your refund depends on your income and the taxes you paid. Single taxpayers can receive up to $250. Those filing head of household can get up to $375. Married couples filing jointly could receive up to $500.

Illinois

Illinois residents will receive unclaimed property checks worth as much as $5,000, GOBankingRates recently reported. More than 66,000 people could qualify for the funds, which total about $47 million. Unclaimed property refers to funds or assets that may have been forgotten over time.

To claim your money, keep your eyes open for a letter from the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office. You may have to complete an additional security step to verify your identity, and then you will receive a paper check in the mail.

Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota, you may have already received your one-time tax rebate. The state began rolling out the payments in mid-August, though some qualifying individuals or couples may have to contact the Minnesota Department of Revenue if they haven’t seen it yet. The tax rebate is quite sizable, as well — up to $1,300. The relevant figures are as follows:

$520 for married couples filing a joint 2021 income or property tax return with adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less.

$260 for all other individuals with 2021 adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less.

Another $260 for each dependent, up to three dependents.

Montana

Montana residents who filed in time may soon receive, or have already received rebates on their income and property taxes for 2021 and 2022. You need to have filed your taxes by Oct. 1, 2023, to qualify, and payments were sent out starting July and are ongoing.

Here’s some specifics, as per the Montana Department of Revenue Business & Income Tax Division:

House Bill 192 provides a rebate for individual income taxes paid in tax year 2021.

House Bills 222 and 816 provide a rebate for property taxes paid in tax years 2022 and 2023.

Residents could qualify for a property tax rebate of up to $675 and/or an income tax rebate equal to the lesser of $2,500 for joint filers ($1,250 for other classifications) or their state tax liability.

Montana’s Business & Income Tax Division will begin accepting claims for the 2023 rebate on Aug. 15, 2024, with a hard deadline of Oct. 1, 2024.

New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico, you may have qualified for the Human Services Department’s Economic Relief Payments, which began distribution July 26, 2023, in the form of ACH direct deposits or paper checks.

Money was sent to 26,085 applicants who qualified as “very low income.” Individuals received $500, while couples and households received a one-time stimulus payment of $1,000, according to the New Mexico Human Services Department website.

Pennsylvania

The application deadline for Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is coming up on Dec. 31, 2023, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue website.

To qualify, you must be 65 or older or a widow/widower age 50 or older — or an individual with a disability who is age 18 or older. Income limits of $35,000 for homeowners and $15,000 for renters also apply, but half of Social Security income is excluded from this calculation.

Depending on your income and whether you rent or own, if you qualify you could receive between $250 and $650 from this program, which is supported by the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Washington State

Eligible workers in Washington state may receive up to $1,200 back in tax credits, according to the state’s Department of Revenue website. The funds come as part of the Washington Working Families Tax Credit Refund. Low-income Washington residents who lived and worked in the state in 2022 may qualify, but you’ll need to submit a claim by Dec. 31, 2023. You can apply online at workingfamiliescredit.wa.gov/apply.

To apply, you’ll need your Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN), a copy of your federal tax return, and a variety of personal information (including your date of birth, address, and names of family members).

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October 2023