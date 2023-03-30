U.S. markets open in 46 minutes

Stock futures rise, bond yields muted: Stock market today

Here's what's moving markets on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Dani Romero
·Reporter
·2 min read

U.S. stock futures moved higher Thursday morning after a strong showing on Wednesday.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.5% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) increased by 0.6%. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.5%.

Bond yields were mixed. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was little changed. The dollar index down to $104.

The S&P 500 closed up 1.4% on Wednesday, above the levels last seen before the Silicon Valley Bank fiasco. Real Estate and Tech were the top performing sectors while gold and oil moved lower. Treasury yields were mixed while the Nasdaq 100 (^NDX), which tracks the 100 largest companies by market cap, excluding financial sector firms, is officially in a bull market.

Intel (INTC) stock was the biggest single gainer, surging more than 7% after the company announced that its new server chips will come sooner than anticipated.

Also on Wednesday, Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr, signaled that the Federal Reserve intends to maintain its stance in its “meeting-by-meeting judgment on rates” and that “incoming data” will continue to be analyzed. These comments were consistent with Chairman Powell’s recent remarks, which has driven market participants' expected rate for May’s meeting to be little changed.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair for Supervision Michael S. Barr (R) testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee March 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony on the topic of
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair for Supervision Michael S. Barr (R) testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee March 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony on the topic of "Recent Bank Failures and the Federal Regulatory Response." (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

On the economic front, a pulse check on the housing sector with releases on pending home sales and mortgage applications out Thursday morning. Initial jobless claims, the final fourth quarter GDP figures, core personal consumption expenditure reading will be released Thursday, which could give insight to the Fed’s next policy move.

Here are some trending tickers on Yahoo Finance:

  • Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys downgraded his buy-equivalent rating on Schwab for the first time since he started covering the brokerage firm over seven years ago.

  • RH (RH): The luxury home furniture company missed its top and bottom line for its last quarter. RH CEO Gary Friedman blamed the Fed, inflation, the underperforming stock market, and banking crisis for poor quarterly results.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv

