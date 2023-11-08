Stock market news today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 extend longest win streaks since 2021
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out gains Wednesday, narrowly continuing Wall Street's red-hot run of gains, as investors digested a fresh batch of corporate earnings amid a quiet week on the economic calendar.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed up 0.1%, extending its winning streak to eight days, the longest for the benchmark index since 2021. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also rose around 0.1%, continuing its own streak for the ninth straight session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) came in around 0.1% lower.
Words of caution from several hawkish members of the Fed have put a check on optimism that interest rates have peaked, sapping momentum from the rally in stocks. But 90% of traders are sticking with their bet there won't be a hike this year, and 25% expect a rate cut in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Oil prices — a key input into inflation levels — slipped on Wednesday, after sinking to their lowest levels in three months the previous day as concerns grew about demand from China and the US. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (CL=F) and Brent crude futures (BZ=F) were both over 2% lower.
Here comes Disney...
The house of mouse is set to report quarterly results after the bell.
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal has the numbers to know:
Disney (DIS) will report its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings after the bell on Wednesday following the official reveal of its next CFO and commitment to purchase Comcast's 33% stake in Hulu.
Wednesday's results mark the first time the media giant will be delivering earnings under its new reporting structure after CEO Bob Iger reorganized the company into three core business segments: Disney Entertainment, which includes its entire media and streaming portfolio; Experiences, which encompasses the parks business; and Sports, which will include ESPN networks and ESPN+.
Here's what Wall Street expects from the media giant, according to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:
Total revenue: $21.43 billion
Adj. earnings per share: $0.69
Entertainment revenue: $13.23 billion
Sports revenue: $3.89 billion
Experiences revenue: $8.19 billion
Disney+ subscribers: 2.68 million net additions expected
Disney's stock has struggled, down about 3% since the start of the year. Shares hit a nine-year low last month, and activist investor Nelson Peltz launched yet another attack on the media giant.
Google launches Gen AI search in 100 additional countries
Shares of Alphabet were up slightly after the tech giant announced it is expanding its AI search.
Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reports:
Google (GOOG, GOOGL) announced Wednesday that it is expanding its generative AI-powered search platform, Search Generative Experience (SGE), to more than 100 countries and territories and adding support for four new languages.
The move highlights the company’s effort to rapidly deploy its generative AI search and steal back mindshare from the likes of Microsoft’s (MSFT) Bing and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
Google’s SGE is a version of Google search that incorporates generative AI capabilities, allowing users to ask questions and receive conversational-sounding text responses, as well as images and videos.
SGE is separate from Google’s Bard. SGE serves as a generative AI-powered version of Google Search, while Bard is a generative AI-powered chatbot. You can ask them both questions, but SGE is focused primarily on providing answers to search queries.
As part of Wednesday’s announcement, Google’s senior director of product management and search, Hema Budaraju, said SGE is expanding to 126 new regions including Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, and South Korea.
The company now offers SGE in a total of 129 countries and territories. Users can also now search using Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, and Indonesian.
Technology leads sectors as S&P looks to extend streak
The S&P 500 is nearing positive territory again on Wednesday, with technology leading the sectors up nearly 0.5%.
This has been the trend as the market has rallied over the past week with the S&P 500 rising for seven straight days, too. Tech has been leading the way, up 7.8%, the most of any sector over the time frame.
This, according to Truist co-CIO Keith Lerner, is abnormal for a rally after down month in October.
"A lot of times when you have these kind of bounces off a low, you expect the most beaten up areas of the market to perform the best. And initially small caps did, right? But what's kind of interesting is that tech didn't really go down that much more than the overall market."
He added: "It's almost like the market is going back to the playbook that had won earlier in the year."
Below is a look at the seven day performance of the sectors courtesy of YFinteractive.
Eli Lily gets key prescription weigh-loss approval
The US Food and Drug Administration approved Eli Liliy's weight loss drug on Wednesday.
The drug approved, tirzepatide, had already been approved for Type 2 diabetes under the trade name Mounjaro. The drug recently contributed to Eli Lily's boosted sales outlook as demand for prescription weight loss drugs has been a hot topic on Wall Street. Goldman Sachs estimated 15 million Americans will be taking weight loss drugs by 2030.
Eli Lily (LLY) shares popped more than 1% on the news while competitor Novo Nordisk (NVO) saw shares slide more than 1%.
Wednesday's stock action shows investors aren't 'praising every single stock'
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Toast (TOST), and Upstart Holdings (UPST) are all tanking, with each stock down at least 16% midway through the trading session.
The moves further a trend seen throughout earnings season: In this current market moment, it hurts more than usual to miss on Wall Street's estimates on profits. Stocks that miss Wall Street's expectations for earnings per share are selling off the most we've seen since 2011.
Data out from FactSet on Tuesday showed S&P 500 companies reporting weaker-than-expected earnings per share in during the third quarter have seen their stocks fall 5.2% in the next two days on average. That's more than double the five-year average and marks the worst performance since stocks fell 8% in the following two days during the second quarter of 2011.
"Investors aren't praising every single stock out there," eToro US investment analyst Callie Cox told Yahoo Finance. "They're really honing on the fundamentals and trying to understand what benefits and what doesn't in a high rate environment."
To Cox, this market action shows investors are being more selective and taking note of companies that could be impacted the most by the Fed's "higher for longer" interest rate stance.
Warner Bros. Discovery nosedives on weak ad commentary
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) stock fell more than 15% in early trading Wednesday after the company noted ongoing weakness in the ad market, saying it could impact visibility for 2024.
CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said on the company's post-earnings conference call that 2024 "will have its share of complexity, particularly as it relates to the possibility of continued sluggish ad trends."
He added that "it is unlikely from today's perspective that we will hit our target leverage range by the end of 2024 without a meaningful recovery of the TV ad market."
WBD, like other media companies, has grappled with an unfavorable ad environment. Earlier this summer, the company said it would realign its advertising sales division, including its leadership team, amid that weak ad demand.
Network advertising revenue tumbled by 13% in Q3 from the year-earlier period, matching the drop seen in Q2.
The company posted a loss of $0.17 a share in the third quarter, wider than the loss of $0.08 a share analysts had expected but an improvement from the prior year's loss of $0.95. Revenue of $9.98 billion came in on par with consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg and increased 1% excluding foreign exchange (FX) compared to Q3 2022.
Free cash flow jumped to over $2 billion, stronger than analysts expected, largely due to lower content spending from the Hollywood strikes and continued post-merger synergies.
The company's total streaming subscribers for the third quarter were 95.1 million, a decrease of 700,000 global subscribers since the end of the second quarter. Streaming losses, however, reversed with WBD reporting direct-to-consumer (DTC) adjusted EBITDA of $111 million in the third quarter, a $745 million year-over-year improvement.
Cleveland Fed opens search for new president
Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester's tenure is set to end on June 30, 2024, the Fed announced on Wednesday. Mester will be stepping down in accordance with the Federal Reserve's mandatory age and length of service policies, which prohibit presidents from serving after the age of 65.
The committee announced Wednesday it has launched the search for its next president and CEO. The Cleveland Fed is slated to be a voting member of the Federal Open Markets Committee in 2024.
Trending tickers in morning trade
Roblox (RBLX) stock led the Yahoo Finance trending tickers page on Wednesday morning after the company posted better-than-expected third quarter results. Roblox's $839 million in revenue came in higher than the $830 million Wall Street had expected. Shares soared nearly 20%.
Rivian (RIVN) stock fell about 2% despite the company boosting its vehicle production guidance for 2023.
Upstart (UPST) tanked more than 23% as the company's third quarter results came in weaker than expected. The company's $135 in quarterly revenue reflected a decrease of 14% from the year prior and lower than the $140 million Wall Street had expected.
Robinhood (HOOD) shares slipped more than 12% as the company's revenue came in below Wall Street's expectations due to a slowdown in trading activity.
Stocks edge higher at the open
After a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said little about the path forward for monetary policy, stocks drifted higher at the open.
