U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,059.50
    +63.25 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,833.00
    +156.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,895.25
    +358.50 (+2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.20
    +10.70 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.78
    -0.13 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    2,039.60
    +5.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.22
    -1.12 (-7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2672
    +0.0034 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.3700
    +0.0620 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,447.98
    +115.52 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,674.21
    +11.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,098.68
    +836.52 (+2.19%)
     
Stock market today: Nasdaq futures jump 2% as Nvidia ignites global rally

Karen Friar
·Editor
Updated

US stock futures soared on Thursday as blockbuster earnings from AI darling Nvidia (NVDA) ignited a global rally in tech stocks, eclipsing concerns about the Federal Reserve's caution over interest-rate cuts.

Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) shot up 2% on the heels of the chipmaker's results, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures jumped about 1.2%. Gains for Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures lagged, with a rise of 0.3%.

Stocks powered higher as Wall Street celebrated Nvidia's blowout quarterly results, which beat sky-high expectations. That reassured investors about the strength of the AI mania that has lifted US stock gauges to record highs.

The chipmaker's CEO said generative AI has "hit the tipping point" as it reported a 265% rise in revenue and laid out very upbeat guidance, a sign demand for AI hardware is booming. Nvidia shares climbed over 14% in premarket trading after closing lower on Wednesday.

The bullish mood spread worldwide, with chip stock gains helping Japan's Nikkei 225 (^N225) index to finally beat a record that's stood since 1989. Similarly, techs boosted the pan-European Stoxx 600 (^STOXX) to a fresh all-time intraday high.

Amid the ebullience. assessment of the Fed's next move appeared to be on the back burner. The central bank's latest minutes showed most officials want to tread carefully on rate cuts, seeing risks in moving too quickly.

Read more: What the Fed rate decision means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

Reports on weekly jobless claims and existing home sales due later could revive the debate over timing of cuts, given how closely investors have been tracking economic inputs for the Fed.

  • Brian Sozzi

    Looking for other stories inside Nvidia

    At first glance, the story following Nvidia’s (NVDA) latest eye-popping earnings day is, well, the financials themselves.

    To see this kind of growth at Nvidia’s scale is crazy:

    • Total Sales: +265% vs last year

    • Data Center: +409% vs last year

    • Visualization: +105% vs last year

    The company’s guidance was equally impressive.

    But once the shock and awe wears off, I think you will see the Street dig in on Nvidia and really try to determine how this company is growing in 2025 and 2026. There has been some chatter on the Street this morning that Nvidia may start to see a sharp growth slowdown next year as big tech companies such as Microsoft rein in their AI spending after two heavy years of investment.

    To that emerging debate, I offer up this key point from Stifel analyst Ruben Roy.

    Roy doesn’t shoot down the notion of Nvidia’s growth miracle cooling next year, but contends they won’t fall off a cliff because of the work the company is doing to diversify its revenue base.

    Says Roy:

    “As questions regarding the sustainability of Nvidia’s growth increase, we found management commentary on revenue diversification notable. In addition to continued growth of Networking and Software, Nvidia’s overall Data Center revenue is increasingly diversifying across industries and regions, including a growing contribution from demand related to sovereign AI deployments. This diversification, in our view, is likely to continue as AI-related ROI for end users accelerates.

    "Nvidia continues to believe that the migration from general purpose compute to accelerated compute represents a $1 trillion opportunity, longer term. As the AI Factory concept materializes, management believes that another $1 trillion opportunity could follow.”

    Back to marveling at Nvidia’s numbers … for now.

