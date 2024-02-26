Stock market today: Stocks little changed following record-setting week

US stocks took a breather on Monday after closing out a dizzying week at record highs, as investors braced for a looming inflation update that could put that rally to the test.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) hovered around the flatline on the heels of notching new closing highs. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was up 0.2% following a stellar week for tech stocks.
The inflation report is the highlight of this week's data, with temperature checks on the consumer and manufacturing also on deck. What they say about the health of the US economy may determine whether the bullish mood in stocks continues.
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) closed in on a $1 trillion market value after the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate posted a record annual profit for the second year in a row. In his annual letter to shareholders at the weekend, Buffett said Berkshire is "built to last" and paid tribute to the part played in that by his right-hand man Charlie Munger.
Stocks drifted slightly higher on Monday following a dizzying week of record levels. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) opened little changed after notching new all-time high closings. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose slightly following a stellar week for tech stocks.
Investors await the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index due for release on Thursday. The reading is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.
The research team at Deutsche Bank put a few numbers behind all of this ahead of the opening bell today, and it borders on stunning:
The S&P 500 has now advanced for 15 of the last 17 weeks. That has only happened one other time in the last 50 years, back in 1989.
If the S&P 500 finishes positive again this week, that would make 16 out of 18 positive weeks. The last time that happened was in 1971, shortly before the end of the Bretton Woods system. Achieving 16 out of 18 positive weeks would also be a joint record since the index’s creation, says Deutsche Bank.
The gains have Deutsche Bank highlighting a few areas where the market rally looks vulnerable.
"Inflation persistence could be an issue for markets, as it would mean central banks have to keep rates higher for longer. Indeed, when the US CPI report for January saw an upside surprise, it led the S&P 500 to fall -1.37% that day. So this is a theme that markets are still vulnerable to," says Deutsche Bank strategist Henry Allen.
Brian Sozzi
Key quotes from Buffett's annual letter
Priced at $435 in the pre-market amid a 5% post-earnings bump, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) finds itself on the Yahoo Finance trending ticker page. The company will inch closer to the $1 trillion market cap for the first time after closing at $905 billion on Friday.
Makes sense to me.
Buffett is cleaning up on his ahead-of-the-curve investments in Japan, is collecting gobs of dividends from Coca-Coca (KO) and American Express (AXP), and is sitting on a record $167.6 billion in cash. Sure Buffett struck a cautious tone to anyone invested in the railroad space (citing tough regulations and intensive capital investments needed), and to a lesser extent those in the energy patch.
But for me, this was one of Buffett’s best annual letters in a decade because of the sharp investing wisdom he shared to a world currently infatuated with AI stocks like Nvidia (NVDA).
A couple Buffett reminders to start the week:
“Our goal at Berkshire is simple: We want to own either all or a portion of businesses that enjoy good economics that are fundamental and enduring.”
“At Berkshire, we particularly favor the rare enterprise that can deploy additional capital at high returns in the future. Owning only one of these companies – and simply sitting tight – can deliver wealth almost beyond measure.”
“Though the stock market is massively larger than it was in our early years, today’s active participants are neither more emotionally stable nor better taught than when I was in school. For whatever reasons, markets now exhibit far more casino-like behavior than they did when I was young. The casino now resides in many homes and daily tempts the occupants.”
“One investment rule at Berkshire has not and will not change: Never risk permanent loss of capital.”
“We did not predict the time of an economic paralysis but we were always prepared for one.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was long the standard thermometer for the stock market health. Now relegated behind others like the S&P 500, the Dow's composition changes this week highlight why it's fallen out of favor.
The HBM3E (High Bandwidth Memory 3E) will consume 30% less power than rival offerings, Micron said, and could help tap into soaring demand for chips that power generative AI applications. Nvidia will use the chip in its next-generation H200 graphic processing units, expected to start shipping in the second quarter and overtake the current H100 chip that has powered a massive surge in revenue at the chip designer.
(Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. debuted its most expensive car on Sunday, a 1.68 million yuan ($233,450) high-performance electric supercar pitted against gas-guzzlers offered by rivals such as Ferrari NV and Lamborghini.Most Read from BloombergBYD’s New $233,450 EV Supercar to Rival Ferrari, LamborghiniJack Ma-Backed Ant Outbids Citadel Securities for Credit Suisse’s China JVNorwegian Cruise Ship Halted at Mauritius Due to OutbreakZelenskiy Says 31,000 Troops Killed as Ukraine Seeks US Aid Decision With