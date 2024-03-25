Stock market today: Stocks slip from recent records, Bitcoin rallies back above $70,000

Wall Street's furious 2024 rally took a breather to start the final week of the year's first quarter.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.3% Monday, while the the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dipped 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) closed 0.3% lower after the index set another record at Friday's close.

The S&P and Nasdaq have opened 2024 on a heater, as both indexes are up near 10% to start the year. But traders were largely in wait-and-see mode to start a short final week of March, with financial markets closed for Good Friday.

The highlight of the week on the economic data front will come on Friday with the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, which contains the Federal Reserve's preferred "core" PCE inflation measure.

Read more: What the Fed rate decision means for your money

The Fed helped fuel the market's bull run last week, as the central bank reaffirmed expectations that it will cut rates three times this year while also issuing more bullish forecasts on the economy.

In corporate news, Boeing (BA) shares popped after the plane manufacturer announced its CEO Dave Calhoun will step down at the end of the year.

The industrial giant has dealt with a string of production and quality control issues since one of its 737 MAX 9 planes flown by Alaska Air lost a panel in mid-flight in early January.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel (INTC) both slipped after a Financial Times report said China would phase out the use of their chips and servers in government computers.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rallied on Monday to rise above $70,000 per token for the first time since March 15. The cryptocurrency fell all the way down to around $61,500 one week ago following a run to record highs earlier this month.