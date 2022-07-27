U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,955.75
    +32.50 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,874.00
    +142.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,278.75
    +166.25 (+1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.20
    +9.40 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.08
    +1.10 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.20
    +2.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    +0.21 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0165
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.38
    +1.02 (+4.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6800
    -0.2270 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,318.20
    +226.40 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.86
    +5.75 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.55
    +40.27 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $26.8 Million or $0.91 Per Diluted Share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
·33 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SYBT
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.

Second Quarter Results Highlighted by Organic Loan Growth and Net Interest Income Expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, of $26.8 million, or $0.91 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $4.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, which reflected $18.1 million in merger expenses and $7.4 million in merger related credit loss expense tied to the prior year Kentucky Bancshares acquisition. Solid organic loan growth across all markets and increased levels of non-interest income contributed to the second quarter 2022 results.

 

 

 

 

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

2Q22

 

1Q22

 

2Q21

 

Net income

$

26,794

 

 

$

7,906

 

 

$

4,184

 

 

Net income per share, diluted

 

0.91

 

 

 

0.29

 

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

56,984

 

 

$

48,760

 

 

$

41,584

 

 

Provision for credit loss expense(6)

 

(200

)

 

 

2,279

 

 

 

4,147

 

 

Non-interest income

 

21,940

 

 

 

19,203

 

 

 

15,788

 

 

Non-interest expenses

 

44,675

 

 

 

56,297

 

 

 

48,177

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin

 

3.20

%

 

 

3.11

%

 

 

3.36

%

 

Efficiency ratio(4)

 

56.42

%

 

 

82.61

%

 

 

83.86

%

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

 

7.00

%

 

 

6.94

%

 

 

8.57

%

 

Annualized return on average equity(7)

 

14.34

%

 

 

4.55

%

 

 

3.25

%

 

Annualized return on average assets(7)

 

1.40

%

 

 

0.47

%

 

 

0.32

%

 

 

 

 

 

“We delivered solid earnings for the second quarter highlighted by the second highest quarterly loan production in our history and significant non-interest income generation,” said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “On the heels of a record first quarter of legacy loan growth, second quarter loan growth (excluding PPP loans) totaled $64 million and was well diversified across all of our markets. While we anticipated rising interest rates to negatively impact our loan pipelines, this has not been the case as our pipelines to date have remained healthy.”

“Similar to the last several quarters, we again reported record non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022, a compliment to our diversified income revenue streams,” said Hillebrand. “Card income and treasury management fees climbed to new levels at quarter-end, primarily due to increases in new business, volume and usage. Given the volatile stock market during the first half of the year, we are encouraged by the growth in wealth management and trust income, as fee growth was driven by net customer expansion during the quarter. Additionally, our net interest margin (NIM) benefitted from the interest rate increases enacted by the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) during the quarter, and we are well-positioned to benefit even further from anticipated future rate increases in the months ahead.”

“In addition to organic growth, I am excited to report our first full quarter reflecting our successful merger with Commonwealth Bancshares (Commonwealth),” Hillebrand continued. “We completed the Commonwealth core conversion at the end of the first quarter and the acquisition is contributing nicely to our operating results. We are a significantly different company today than we were just two years ago. There is still plenty of work to do, but I’m excited about the opportunities this transformation provides for continued long-term growth.”

At June 30, 2022, the Company had $7.58 billion in assets, $4.88 billion in loans and $6.55 billion in total deposits. The Company’s combined enterprise, which encompasses 73 branch offices across three states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic footprint and provide significant growth opportunities in both the banking and wealth management arenas.

Additional key factors contributing to the second quarter of 2022 results included:

  • Loan growth (excluding PPP loans) totaled $64 million, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis. Excluding the Commonwealth acquisition, legacy loans grew by $182 million, or 5%, during the first six months of 2022. Second quarter loan production marked the second highest result in the Company’s history behind the first quarter of 2022.

  • Deposit balances contracted by $196 million, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis, attributable to seasonal public funds, time maturities and other deposit fluctuations.

  • Net interest income increased $15.4 million, or 37%, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter a year ago, consistent with the $2.20 billion, or 44%, increase in average earning assets and to a lesser the extent, the FRB interest rate hikes.

  • NIM improved for the second consecutive quarter, increasing nine basis points on a linked quarter basis to 3.20%.

  • Despite a slightly worsening economic forecast and qualitative factor additions requiring an increase in provision levels, a $200,000 net reduction in credit loss expense was recorded for the second quarter of 2022, as the release of specific reserves related to several recently acquired loans more than offset any required increases.

  • Non-interest income increased by $6.2 million, or 39%, over the second quarter of 2021, as customer expansion and recent acquisitions once again drove record quarterly wealth management and trust income, card income and treasury management fees.

  • Total non-interest expenses remained controlled and consistent with expectations.

  • Tangible book value per share was $17.59(1) at June 30, 2022, compared to $17.92(1) at March 31, 2022, and $19.16(1) at June 30, 2021. During 2022, tangible common equity and tangible book value have been impacted by the marked increase in interest rates and the related negative impact on accumulated other comprehensive income. During the first six months of 2022, equity was reduced by $80 million as a result of unrealized losses in the available for sale debt securities portfolio (net of tax). These securities are either explicitly or implicitly guaranteed by the U.S. government, are highly rated by major rating agencies, and have a long history of no credit losses.

Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2022 Compared with Second Quarter 2021

Net interest income, the Company’s largest source of revenue, increased 37%, or $15.4 million, to $57.0 million, driven by higher interest income on non-PPP loans. Organic growth, and to a greater extent the Central/Eastern Kentucky market expansion, have boosted net interest income over the past 12 months.

  • Total interest income increased by $16.0 million, or 37%, to $59.1 million.

    • Interest income on non-PPP loans increased $16.4 million, or 49%, over the prior year quarter. Consistent with the $1.46 billion, or 44%, increase in average non-PPP loans, and to a lesser extent recent interest rate increases, the average quarterly yield earned on non-PPP loans increased 15 basis points over the past 12 months to 4.15%. PPP interest and fee income totaled $1.2 million and $6.9 million for the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

    • Interest income on debt securities increased $4.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. While the average balance of securities increased $948 million over the prior year quarter, the yield earned increased 27 basis points to 1.69%.

  • Total interest expense increased $606,000, or 40%, to $2.1 million, as the cost of interest bearing liabilities declined one basis point to 0.18%.

  • NIM decreased 16 basis points to 3.20% for the second quarter of 2022, from 3.36% for the second quarter a year ago. During the quarter, the slowdown of forgiveness within the PPP loan portfolio and related fee income recognition resulted in only a six basis point positive impact to NIM, compared to a 48 basis point positive impact to NIM in the second quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a net benefit of $200,000 for credit losses during the second quarter of 2022, which included a $700,000 benefit to provision for credit losses on loans and $500,000 provision for credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures. While the national unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6%, the FRB’s June forecast of future unemployment deteriorated from the March forecast, resulting in additional provision for credit loss expense for loans within the CECL allowance model. However, the negative impact of the economic forecast update was more than offset by the release of approximately $3.0 million of specific reserves for individual recently acquired loans that paid off during the quarter, with no loss or charge-off realized by the Company. The increase in provision for credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures was attributed to both increased production and credit availability.

Non-interest income increased $6.2 million, or 39%, to $21.9 million, with the recent acquisitions contributing significantly to revenue growth.

  • Wealth management and trust income ended very strong at $9.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, increasing $2.6 million, or 38%, over the second quarter a year ago. The benefit from net new business growth has served to offset lower market performance, which compressed assets under management.

  • Card income increased $1.5 million, or 45%, over the second quarter of 2021, as card activity continues to benefit from generally strong spending trends and overall inflation in the marketplace.

  • Treasury management fees increased $457,000, or 26%, driven by increased transaction volume, new product sales and customer base expansion. Continued calling efforts and the Company’s ability to generate new fee income has been the catalyst for this remarkable growth.

  • Mortgage banking income, which primarily consists of gain on sale of loans, net servicing income and mortgage servicing rights amortization, was $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, unchanged from the second quarter a year ago. Overall volume in 2022 has cooled consistent with rising interest rates, while income levels benefitted from better loan pricing and increased net servicing income related to the Commonwealth loan servicing portfolio.

Non-interest expenses declined $3.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2021, to $44.7 million.

  • Compensation expense increased $6.5 million, or 42%, primarily due to the increase in full time equivalent employees associated with the recent acquisitions. Full time equivalent employees increased to 1,018 at June 30, 2022 from 823 at June 30, 2021.

  • Employee benefits increased $1.1 million, or 32%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, mainly due to the elevated health insurance, 401(k) and payroll tax expenses associated with the above-mentioned increase in full time equivalent employees.

  • Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $1.4 million, or 63%, compared to the second quarter a year ago. In connection with the Commonwealth and Kentucky Bancshares acquisitions, a total of 30 branches were added in addition to operational buildings.

  • Technology and communication expenses, which includes computer software amortization, equipment depreciation and expenditures related to investments in technology needed to maintain and improve the quality of customer delivery channels, information security and internal resources, increased $1.3 million, or 49%, consistent with an increase in customer accounts through acquisition and organic growth, and core system upgrades.

  • Card processing expense increased $689,000 consistent with the card income revenue trend discussed previously.

  • Marketing and business development expense increased $623,000, or 76%, primarily due to increased travel, customer entertainment, community support and advertising expenses.

  • Intangible amortization expense increased $1.5 million consistent with the increase in customer intangible assets related to the Commonwealth acquisition.

  • Other non-interest expenses increased $1.1 million, or 76%, primarily due to increased card rewards expense, fraud losses and insurance captive expense.

Financial Condition – June 30, 2022 Compared with June 30, 2021

Total assets increased $1.50 billion, or 25%, year over year to $7.58 billion, boosted by the Commonwealth acquisition and strong organic growth.

Total loans increased $671 million year over year, or 16%, to $4.88 billion. Excluding the PPP loan portfolio, total loans increased $1.01 billion, or 26%, over the past 12 months, with approximately $630 million of the growth attributable to the Commonwealth acquisition.

Total investment securities have increased $619 million, or 61%, year over prior year, as the Company acquired $247 million in securities with the Commonwealth acquisition and deployed a significant amount of excess cash into securities.

Total deposits increased $1.29 billion, or 25%, from June 30, 2021 to June 30, 2022, with approximately $1.12 billion of the growth associated with the Commonwealth acquisition.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, has remained solid. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $5,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-performing loans improved to $9.0 million, or 0.19%(2) of total loans outstanding (excluding PPP) compared to $13.9 million, or 0.36%(2) of total loans (excluding PPP) outstanding at June 30, 2021. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans (excluding PPP) ended at 1.37%(2) at June 30, 2022 compared to 1.55%(2) at June 30, 2021.

At June 30, 2022, the Company remained “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions. Total equity to assets was 9.85%(1) and the tangible common equity ratio was 7.00%(1) at June 30, 2022, compared to 10.69%(1) and 8.57%(1), respectively, at June 30, 2021. The increase in interest rates during the second quarter led to outsized unrealized losses within the available for sale debt securities portfolio, with the $80 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income driving down the tangible common equity ratio.

In May 2022, the board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.28 per common share. The dividend was paid July 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 20, 2022.

No shares were repurchased in 2022 or 2021 and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan, which expires in May 2023.

Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2022 Compared with First Quarter 2022

Net interest income increased $8.2 million, or 17%, over the prior quarter to $57.0 million, led by the Commonwealth acquisition and organic loan growth. NIM improved for the second consecutive quarter, increasing nine basis points on a linked quarter basis to 3.20%.

The Company recorded a net benefit of $200,000 for credit losses, which included a $700,000 benefit to provision for credit losses on loans and a $500,000 provision for credit losses expense for off-balance sheet exposures. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a net $2.3 million provision for credit losses, which included a $1.8 million benefit to provision for credit losses on loans and $400,000 benefit to provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures. The reductions were consistent with further stabilization in the FRB’s unemployment forecast, net recoveries, and solid credit quality statistics and were offset by $4.4 million of credit loss expense recorded on loans acquired from Commonwealth.

Non-interest income increased $2.7 million, or 14%, to $21.9 million. Higher wealth management and trust income, card income and treasury management fees all contributed to the quarterly increase.

Non-interest expenses decreased $11.6 million, or 21%, to $44.7 million. There were no merger expenses in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $19.5 million of related expenses in the prior quarter. Compensation expense increased $4.2 million, to $22.2 million compared with the first quarter of 2022, due to the addition of full time equivalent employees in association with the Commonwealth acquisition.

Financial Condition – June 30, 2022, Compared with March 31, 2022

Total assets decreased $194 million, or 2%, on a linked quarter basis to $7.58 billion.

Total loans (excluding PPP) increased $64 million, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis. Total line of credit usage was 41% as of June 30, 2022 and unchanged compared to March 31, 2022. Commercial and industrial line usage declined to 31% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 32% as of March 31, 2022.

Total deposits decreased $196 million, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis attributable to seasonal public funds, time deposit maturities and other fluctuations.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $7.58 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company’s management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its subsidiary operates; competition for the Company’s customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company’s customers; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands unless otherwise noted)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Statement Data

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (3)

 

$

57,244

 

 

$

41,661

 

 

$

106,188

 

 

$

79,535

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

50,612

 

 

$

40,095

 

 

$

95,355

 

 

$

77,095

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks

 

1,113

 

 

84

 

 

1,395

 

 

150

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage loans held for sale

 

50

 

 

58

 

 

74

 

 

122

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities

 

7,333

 

 

2,865

 

 

12,268

 

 

5,253

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest income

 

59,108

 

 

43,102

 

 

109,092

 

 

82,620

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

1,770

 

 

1,435

 

 

2,941

 

 

2,945

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other short-term borrowings

 

76

 

 

9

 

 

96

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

-

 

 

74

 

 

-

 

 

250

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subordinated debentures

 

278

 

 

-

 

 

311

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest expense

 

2,124

 

 

1,518

 

 

3,348

 

 

3,211

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

56,984

 

 

41,584

 

 

105,744

 

 

79,409

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses (6)

 

 

(200)

 

 

4,147

 

 

2,079

 

 

2,672

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

57,184

 

 

37,437

 

 

103,665

 

 

76,737

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wealth management and trust services

 

9,495

 

 

6,858

 

 

17,738

 

 

13,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit service charges

 

2,061

 

 

1,233

 

 

3,924

 

 

2,177

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debit and credit card income

 

4,748

 

 

3,284

 

 

8,867

 

 

5,557

 

 

 

 

 

 

Treasury management fees

 

2,187

 

 

1,730

 

 

4,091

 

 

3,270

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage banking income

 

1,295

 

 

1,303

 

 

2,298

 

 

2,747

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment product sales commissions and fees

 

731

 

 

545

 

 

1,338

 

 

1,009

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

270

 

 

206

 

 

536

 

 

367

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

1,153

 

 

629

 

 

2,351

 

 

1,399

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-interest income

 

21,940

 

 

15,788

 

 

41,143

 

 

29,632

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation

 

22,204

 

 

15,680

 

 

40,173

 

 

28,507

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee benefits

 

4,429

 

 

3,367

 

 

8,968

 

 

6,628

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net occupancy and equipment

 

3,663

 

 

2,244

 

 

6,688

 

 

4,289

 

 

 

 

 

 

Technology and communication

 

3,984

 

 

2,670

 

 

7,403

 

 

5,016

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debit and credit card processing

 

1,665

 

 

976

 

 

3,002

 

 

1,681

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing and business development

 

1,445

 

 

822

 

 

2,217

 

 

1,346

 

 

 

 

 

 

Postage, printing and supplies

 

825

 

 

460

 

 

1,558

 

 

869

 

 

 

 

 

 

Legal and professional

 

1,027

 

 

666

 

 

1,677

 

 

1,128

 

 

 

 

 

 

FDIC Insurance

 

536

 

 

349

 

 

1,181

 

 

754

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships

 

89

 

 

231

 

 

177

 

 

262

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital and deposit based taxes

 

582

 

 

527

 

 

1,100

 

 

985

 

 

 

 

 

 

Merger expenses

 

-

 

 

18,100

 

 

19,500

 

 

18,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank early termination penalty

 

-

 

 

474

 

 

-

 

 

474

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible amortization

 

1,611

 

 

127

 

 

2,324

 

 

204

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

2,615

 

 

1,484

 

 

5,004

 

 

2,507

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-interest expenses

 

44,675

 

 

48,177

 

 

100,972

 

 

73,150

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax expense

 

34,449

 

 

5,048

 

 

43,836

 

 

33,219

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

7,547

 

 

864

 

 

8,992

 

 

6,325

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

26,902

 

 

4,184

 

 

34,844

 

 

26,894

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: income attributed to non-controlling interest

 

108

 

 

-

 

 

144

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to stockholders

 

$

26,794

 

 

$

4,184

 

 

$

34,700

 

 

$

26,894

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share - Basic

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

1.23

 

 

$

1.14

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share - Diluted

 

0.91

 

 

0.17

 

 

1.22

 

 

1.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividend declared per share

 

0.28

 

 

0.27

 

 

0.56

 

 

0.54

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares - Basic

 

29,131

 

 

24,140

 

 

28,186

 

 

23,489

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares - Diluted

 

29,346

 

 

24,379

 

 

28,421

 

 

23,731

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,625,488

 

 

$

1,006,908

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,877,324

 

 

4,206,392

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

66,362

 

 

59,424

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,583,105

 

 

6,088,072

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,121,304

 

 

1,743,953

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,427,826

 

 

3,516,153

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subordinated debentures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

26,144

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

747,131

 

 

651,089

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

29,243

 

 

26,588

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

25.55

 

 

$

24.49

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity per share (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17.59

 

 

19.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

Market value per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

59.82

 

 

50.89

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Balance Sheet Data

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks

 

$

561,101

 

 

$

313,954

 

 

$

615,878

 

 

$

274,880

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage loans held for sale

 

11,303

 

 

8,678

 

 

9,974

 

 

11,632

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities

 

1,741,844

 

 

793,696

 

 

1,560,873

 

 

727,801

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

13,811

 

 

11,924

 

 

12,169

 

 

11,285

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

4,846,013

 

 

3,844,662

 

 

4,613,264

 

 

3,725,871

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest earning assets

 

7,174,072

 

 

4,972,914

 

 

6,812,158

 

 

4,751,469

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

7,651,332

 

 

5,226,654

 

 

7,264,423

 

 

4,970,172

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing deposits

 

4,515,563

 

 

3,055,360

 

 

4,333,153

 

 

2,936,334

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

 

6,639,458

 

 

4,552,583

 

 

6,304,678

 

 

4,324,647

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other short term borrowings

 

149,747

 

 

66,591

 

 

125,545

 

 

61,592

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

-

 

 

19,135

 

 

-

 

 

24,174

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subordinated debentures

 

26,111

 

 

-

 

 

17,132

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest bearing liabilities

 

4,691,421

 

 

3,141,086

 

 

4,475,830

 

 

3,022,100

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

749,445

 

 

516,427

 

 

727,244

 

 

480,822

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized return on average assets (7)

 

 

1.40%

 

 

 

0.32%

 

 

 

0.96%

 

 

 

1.09%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized return on average equity (7)

 

 

14.34%

 

 

 

3.25%

 

 

 

9.62%

 

 

 

11.28%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent

 

 

3.20%

 

 

 

3.36%

 

 

 

3.14%

 

 

 

3.38%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent

 

 

27.71%

 

 

 

27.48%

 

 

 

27.93%

 

 

 

27.14%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (4)

 

 

56.42%

 

 

 

83.86%

 

 

 

68.53%

 

 

 

67.01%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity to total assets (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9.85%

 

 

 

10.69%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7.00%

 

 

 

8.57%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average stockholders' equity to average assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10.01%

 

 

 

9.67%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total risk-based capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12.27%

 

 

 

12.80%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10.81%

 

 

 

11.79%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 risk-based capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11.26%

 

 

 

11.79%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leverage

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8.58%

 

 

 

10.26%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan Segmentation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,397,330

 

 

$

1,170,461

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

787,559

 

 

604,120

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,090,404

 

 

845,038

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial - PPP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

36,767

 

 

377,021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential real estate - owner occupied

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

533,577

 

 

377,783

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential real estate - non-owner occupied

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

293,852

 

 

273,782

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction and land development

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

372,197

 

 

281,149

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home equity lines of credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

192,102

 

 

142,468

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

137,278

 

 

105,439

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leases

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,611

 

 

14,171

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit cards

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21,647

 

 

14,960

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans and leases

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,877,324

 

 

$

4,206,392

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-accrual loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

7,827

 

 

$

12,814

 

 

 

 

 

 

Troubled debt restructurings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,176

 

 

1,050

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-performing loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,003

 

 

13,878

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,601

 

 

648

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-performing assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

16,604

 

 

$

14,526

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing loans to total loans (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.18%

 

 

 

0.33%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing assets to total assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.22%

 

 

 

0.24%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.36%

 

 

 

1.41%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.44%

 

 

 

1.59%

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

737%

 

 

 

428%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

 

$

(5

)

 

$

(2,744

)

 

$

535

 

 

$

(2,750

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (5)

 

-0.00%

 

 

-0.07%

 

 

 

0.01%

 

 

-0.07%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarterly Comparison

 

 

Income Statement Data

 

6/30/22

 

 

3/31/22

 

 

12/31/21

 

 

9/30/21

 

 

6/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (3)

 

$

57,244

 

 

$

48,944

 

 

$

46,328

 

 

$

45,643

 

 

$

41,661

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

56,984

 

 

$

48,760

 

 

$

46,182

 

 

$

45,483

 

 

$

41,584

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses (6)

 

 

(200)

 

 

2,279

 

 

 

(1,900)

 

 

 

(1,525)

 

 

4,147

 

 

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

57,184

 

 

46,481

 

 

48,082

 

 

47,008

 

 

37,437

 

 

 

Non-interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wealth management and trust services

 

9,495

 

 

8,243

 

 

7,379

 

 

7,128

 

 

6,858

 

 

 

Deposit service charges

 

2,061

 

 

1,863

 

 

1,907

 

 

1,768

 

 

1,233

 

 

 

Debit and credit card income

 

4,748

 

 

4,119

 

 

4,012

 

 

3,887

 

 

3,284

 

 

 

Treasury management fees

 

2,187

 

 

1,904

 

 

1,871

 

 

1,771

 

 

1,730

 

 

 

Mortgage banking income

 

1,295

 

 

1,003

 

 

1,062

 

 

915

 

 

1,303

 

 

 

Net investment product sales commissions and fees

 

731

 

 

607

 

 

764

 

 

780

 

 

545

 

 

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

270

 

 

266

 

 

272

 

 

275

 

 

206

 

 

 

Other

 

1,153

 

 

1,198

 

 

1,337

 

 

1,090

 

 

629

 

 

 

Total non-interest income

 

21,940

 

 

19,203

 

 

18,604

 

 

17,614

 

 

15,788

 

 

 

Non-interest expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation

 

22,204

 

 

17,969

 

 

17,146

 

 

17,381

 

 

15,680

 

 

 

Employee benefits

 

4,429

 

 

4,539

 

 

3,189

 

 

3,662

 

 

3,367

 

 

 

Net occupancy and equipment

 

3,663

 

 

3,025

 

 

2,667

 

 

2,732

 

 

2,244

 

 

 

Technology and communication

 

3,984

 

 

3,419

 

 

2,956

 

 

3,173

 

 

2,670

 

 

 

Debit and credit card processing

 

1,665

 

 

1,337

 

 

1,334

 

 

1,479

 

 

976

 

 

 

Marketing and business development

 

1,445

 

 

772

 

 

1,793

 

 

1,011

 

 

822

 

 

 

Postage, printing and supplies

 

825

 

 

733

 

 

714

 

 

630

 

 

460

 

 

 

Legal and professional

 

1,027

 

 

650

 

 

755

 

 

700

 

 

666

 

 

 

FDIC Insurance

 

536

 

 

645

 

 

706

 

 

387

 

 

349

 

 

 

Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships

 

89

 

 

88

 

 

52

 

 

53

 

 

231

 

 

 

Capital and deposit based taxes

 

582

 

 

518

 

 

549

 

 

556

 

 

527

 

 

 

Merger expenses

 

-

 

 

19,500

 

 

-

 

 

525

 

 

18,100

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank early termination penalty

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

474

 

 

 

Intangible amortization

 

1,611

 

 

713

 

 

275

 

 

290

 

 

127

 

 

 

Other

 

2,615

 

 

2,389

 

 

2,436

 

 

1,979

 

 

1,484

 

 

 

Total non-interest expenses

 

44,675

 

 

56,297

 

 

34,572

 

 

34,558

 

 

48,177

 

 

 

Income before income tax expense

 

34,449

 

 

9,387

 

 

32,114

 

 

30,064

 

 

5,048

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

7,547

 

 

1,445

 

 

7,525

 

 

6,902

 

 

864

 

 

 

Net income

 

26,902

 

 

7,942

 

 

24,589

 

 

23,162

 

 

4,184

 

 

 

Less: income attributed to non-controlling interest

 

108

 

 

36

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

Net income available to stockholders

 

$

26,794

 

 

$

7,906

 

 

$

24,589

 

 

$

23,162

 

 

$

4,184

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share - Basic

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

 

Net income per share - Diluted

 

0.91

 

 

0.29

 

 

0.92

 

 

0.87

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

Cash dividend declared per share

 

0.28

 

 

0.28

 

 

0.28

 

 

0.28

 

 

0.27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares - Basic

 

29,131

 

 

27,230

 

 

26,492

 

 

26,485

 

 

24,140

 

 

 

Weighted average shares - Diluted

 

29,346

 

 

27,485

 

 

26,800

 

 

26,726

 

 

24,379

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarterly Comparison

 

 

Balance Sheet Data

 

6/30/22

 

 

3/31/22

 

 

12/31/21

 

 

9/30/21

 

 

6/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

88,422

 

 

$

109,799

 

 

$

62,304

 

 

$

84,520

 

 

$

58,477

 

 

 

Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks

 

485,447

 

 

641,892

 

 

898,888

 

 

500,421

 

 

481,716

 

 

 

Mortgage loans held for sale

 

10,045

 

 

9,323

 

 

8,614

 

 

10,201

 

 

5,420

 

 

 

Investment securities

 

1,625,488

 

 

1,698,546

 

 

1,180,298

 

 

1,070,148

 

 

1,006,908

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

13,811

 

 

13,811

 

 

9,376

 

 

9,376

 

 

14,475

 

 

 

Loans

 

4,877,324

 

 

4,847,683

 

 

4,169,303

 

 

4,189,117

 

 

4,206,392

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans

 

66,362

 

 

67,067

 

 

53,898

 

 

56,533

 

 

59,424

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

202,524

 

 

202,524

 

 

135,830

 

 

135,830

 

 

136,529

 

 

 

Total assets

 

7,583,105

 

 

7,777,152

 

 

6,646,025

 

 

6,181,188

 

 

6,088,072

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing deposits

 

2,121,304

 

 

2,089,072

 

 

1,755,754

 

 

1,744,790

 

 

1,743,953

 

 

 

Interest bearing deposits

 

4,427,826

 

 

4,656,419

 

 

4,031,760

 

 

3,597,234

 

 

3,516,153

 

 

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

 

161,512

 

 

142,146

 

 

75,466

 

 

74,406

 

 

63,942

 

 

 

Federal funds purchased

 

8,771

 

 

8,920

 

 

10,374

 

 

10,908

 

 

10,947

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

10,000

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

Subordinated debentures

 

26,144

 

 

26,045

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

747,131

 

 

758,143

 

 

675,869

 

 

663,547

 

 

651,089

 

 

 

Total shares outstanding

 

29,243

 

 

29,220

 

 

26,596

 

 

26,585

 

 

26,588

 

 

 

Book value per share (1)

 

$

25.55

 

 

$

25.95

 

 

$

25.41

 

 

$

24.96

 

 

$

24.49

 

 

 

Tangible common equity per share (1)

 

17.59

 

 

17.92

 

 

20.09

 

 

19.63

 

 

19.16

 

 

 

Market value per share

 

59.82

 

 

52.90

 

 

63.88

 

 

58.65

 

 

50.89

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity to total assets (1)

 

 

9.85%

 

 

 

9.75%

 

 

 

10.17%

 

 

 

10.73%

 

 

 

10.69%

 

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

 

 

7.00%

 

 

 

6.94%

 

 

 

8.22%

 

 

 

8.64%

 

 

 

8.57%

 

 

 

Average stockholders' equity to average assets

 

 

9.79%

 

 

 

10.24%

 

 

 

10.43%

 

 

 

10.75%

 

 

 

9.88%

 

 

 

Total risk-based capital

 

 

12.27%

 

 

 

12.14%

 

 

 

12.79%

 

 

 

12.61%

 

 

 

12.80%

 

 

 

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital

 

 

10.81%

 

 

 

10.66%

 

 

 

11.94%

 

 

 

11.69%

 

 

 

11.79%

 

 

 

Tier 1 risk-based capital

 

 

11.26%

 

 

 

11.12%

 

 

 

11.94%

 

 

 

11.69%

 

 

 

11.79%

 

 

 

Leverage

 

 

8.58%

 

 

 

9.34%

 

 

 

8.86%

 

 

 

8.98%

 

 

 

10.26%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarterly Comparison

 

 

Average Balance Sheet Data

 

6/30/22

 

 

3/31/22

 

 

12/31/21

 

 

9/30/21

 

 

6/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks

 

$

561,101

 

 

$

671,263

 

 

$

699,222

 

 

$

532,549

 

 

$

313,954

 

 

 

Mortgage loans held for sale

 

11,303

 

 

8,629

 

 

12,556

 

 

8,875

 

 

8,678

 

 

 

Investment securities

 

1,741,844

 

 

1,321,551

 

 

1,099,235

 

 

1,034,712

 

 

793,696

 

 

 

Loans

 

4,846,013

 

 

4,377,930

 

 

4,172,676

 

 

4,173,260

 

 

3,844,662

 

 

 

Total interest earning assets

 

7,174,072

 

 

6,389,882

 

 

5,993,065

 

 

5,760,760

 

 

4,972,914

 

 

 

Total assets

 

7,651,332

 

 

6,872,273

 

 

6,406,612

 

 

6,139,176

 

 

5,226,654

 

 

 

Interest bearing deposits

 

4,515,563

 

 

4,148,716

 

 

3,798,666

 

 

3,525,785

 

 

3,055,360

 

 

 

Total deposits

 

6,639,458

 

 

5,966,178

 

 

5,559,577

 

 

5,297,917

 

 

4,552,583

 

 

 

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

 

149,747

 

 

101,075

 

 

86,911

 

 

82,048

 

 

66,591

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

7,174

 

 

10,000

 

 

19,135

 

 

 

Subordinated debentures

 

26,111

 

 

8,052

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

Total interest bearing liabilities

 

4,691,421

 

 

4,257,843

 

 

3,892,751

 

 

3,617,833

 

 

3,141,086

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

749,445

 

 

703,929

 

 

668,287

 

 

660,099

 

 

516,427

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized return on average assets (7)

 

 

1.40%

 

 

 

0.47%

 

 

 

1.52%

 

 

 

1.50%

 

 

 

0.32%

 

 

 

Annualized return on average equity (7)

 

 

14.34%

 

 

 

4.55%

 

 

 

14.60%

 

 

 

13.92%

 

 

 

3.25%

 

 

 

Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent

 

 

3.20%

 

 

 

3.11%

 

 

 

3.07%

 

 

 

3.14%

 

 

 

3.36%

 

 

 

Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent

 

 

27.71%

 

 

 

28.18%

 

 

 

28.65%

 

 

 

27.85%

 

 

 

27.48%

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (4)

 

 

56.42%

 

 

 

82.61%

 

 

 

53.24%

 

 

 

54.63%

 

 

 

83.86%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans Segmentation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

 

$

1,397,330

 

 

$

1,397,633

 

 

$

1,128,244

 

 

$

1,142,647

 

 

$

1,170,461

 

 

 

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

 

787,559

 

 

803,181

 

 

678,405

 

 

652,631

 

 

604,120

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

1,090,404

 

 

1,083,980

 

 

967,022

 

 

910,923

 

 

845,038

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial - PPP

 

36,767

 

 

71,361

 

 

140,734

 

 

231,335

 

 

377,021

 

 

 

Residential real estate - owner occupied

 

533,577

 

 

492,123

 

 

400,695

 

 

398,069

 

 

377,783

 

 

 

Residential real estate - non-owner occupied

 

293,852

 

 

297,127

 

 

281,018

 

 

277,045

 

 

273,782

 

 

 

Construction and land development

 

372,197

 

 

346,372

 

 

299,206

 

 

303,642

 

 

281,149

 

 

 

Home equity lines of credit

 

192,102

 

 

186,024

 

 

138,976

 

 

140,027

 

 

142,468

 

 

 

Consumer

 

137,278

 

 

135,198

 

 

104,294

 

 

104,629

 

 

105,439

 

 

 

Leases

 

14,611

 

 

13,952

 

 

13,622

 

 

12,348

 

 

14,171

 

 

 

Credit cards

 

21,647

 

 

20,732

 

 

17,087

 

 

15,821

 

 

14,960

 

 

 

Total loans and leases

 

$

4,877,324

 

 

$

4,847,683

 

 

$

4,169,303

 

 

$

4,189,117

 

 

$

4,206,392

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-accrual loans

 

$

7,827

 

 

$

12,494

 

 

$

6,712

 

 

$

5,036

 

 

$

12,814

 

 

 

Troubled debt restructurings

 

-

 

 

10

 

 

12

 

 

13

 

 

14

 

 

 

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing

 

1,176

 

 

300

 

 

684

 

 

-

 

 

1,050

 

 

 

Total non-performing loans

 

9,003

 

 

12,804

 

 

7,408

 

 

5,049

 

 

13,878

 

 

 

Other real estate owned

 

7,601

 

 

7,156

 

 

7,212

 

 

7,229

 

 

648

 

 

 

Total non-performing assets

 

$

16,604

 

 

$

19,960

 

 

$

14,620

 

 

$

12,278

 

 

$

14,526

 

 

 

Non-performing loans to total loans (2)

 

 

0.18%

 

 

 

0.26%

 

 

 

0.18%

 

 

 

0.12%

 

 

 

0.33%

 

 

 

Non-performing assets to total assets

 

 

0.22%

 

 

 

0.26%

 

 

 

0.22%

 

 

 

0.20%

 

 

 

0.24%

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (2)

 

 

1.36%

 

 

 

1.38%

 

 

 

1.29%

 

 

 

1.35%

 

 

 

1.41%

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans

 

 

1.37%

 

 

 

1.53%

 

 

 

1.29%

 

 

 

1.35%

 

 

 

1.55%

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans

 

 

737%

 

 

 

524%

 

 

 

728%

 

 

 

1120%

 

 

 

428%

 

 

 

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

 

$

(5)

 

 

$

540

 

 

$

(1,535

)

 

$

(1,891

)

 

$

(2,744

)

 

 

Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (5)

 

-0.00%

 

 

 

0.01%

 

 

-0.04%

 

 

-0.05%

 

 

-0.07%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets under management (in millions)

 

$

6,555

 

 

$

7,305

 

 

$

4,801

 

 

$

4,506

 

 

$

4,440

 

 

 

Full-time equivalent employees

 

1,018

 

 

997

 

 

820

 

 

794

 

 

823

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarterly Comparison

 

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

6/30/22

 

 

3/31/22

 

 

12/31/21

 

 

9/30/21

 

 

6/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a)

 

$

747,131

 

 

$

758,143

 

 

$

675,869

 

 

$

663,547

 

 

$

651,089

 

 

 

Less: Goodwill

 

 

(202,524)

 

 

 

(202,524)

 

 

 

(135,830)

 

 

 

(135,830)

 

 

 

(136,529)

 

 

 

Less: Core deposit and other intangibles

 

 

(30,357)

 

 

 

(31,968)

 

 

 

(5,596)

 

 

 

(5,871)

 

 

 

(5,162)

 

 

 

Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c)

 

$

514,250

 

 

$

523,651

 

 

$

534,443

 

 

$

521,846

 

 

$

509,398

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets - GAAP (b)

 

$

7,583,105

 

 

$

7,777,152

 

 

$

6,646,025

 

 

$

6,181,188

 

 

$

6,088,072

 

 

 

Less: Goodwill

 

 

(202,524)

 

 

 

(202,524)

 

 

 

(135,830)

 

 

 

(135,830)

 

 

 

(136,529)

 

 

 

Less: Core deposit and other intangibles

 

 

(30,357)

 

 

 

(31,968)

 

 

 

(5,596)

 

 

 

(5,871)

 

 

 

(5,162)

 

 

 

Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d)

 

$

7,350,224

 

 

$

7,542,660

 

 

$

6,504,599

 

 

$

6,039,487

 

 

$

5,946,381

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b)

 

 

9.85%

 

 

 

9.75%

 

 

 

10.17%

 

 

 

10.73%

 

 

 

10.69%

 

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d)

 

 

7.00%

 

 

 

6.94%

 

 

 

8.22%

 

 

 

8.64%

 

 

 

8.57%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total shares outstanding (e)

 

29,243

 

 

29,220

 

 

26,596

 

 

26,585

 

 

26,588

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share - GAAP (a/e)

 

$

25.55

 

 

$

25.95

 

 

$

25.41

 

 

$

24.96

 

 

$

24.49

 

 

 

Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e)

 

17.59

 

 

17.92

 

 

20.09

 

 

19.63

 

 

19.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) - Allowance for credit losses on loans to total non-PPP loans represents the allowance for credit losses on loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Non-performing loans to total non-PPP loans represents non-performing loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Bancorp believes these non-GAAP disclosures are important because they provide a comparable ratio after eliminating the PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the U.S. SBA and have not been allocated for within the allowance for credit losses on loans and are not at risk of non-performance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarterly Comparison

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

6/30/22

 

 

3/31/22

 

 

12/31/21

 

 

9/30/21

 

 

6/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Loans - GAAP (a)

 

$

4,877,324

 

 

$

4,847,683

 

 

$

4,169,303

 

 

$

4,189,117

 

 

$

4,206,392

 

 

 

Less: PPP loans

 

 

(36,767)

 

 

 

(71,361)

 

 

 

(140,734)

 

 

 

(231,335)

 

 

 

(377,021)

 

 

 

Total non-PPP Loans - Non-GAAP (b)

 

$

4,840,557

 

 

$

4,776,322

 

 

$

4,028,569

 

 

$

3,957,782

 

 

$

3,829,371

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans (c)

 

$

66,362

 

 

$

67,067

 

 

$

53,898

 

 

$

56,533

 

 

$

59,424

 

 

 

Total non-performing loans (d)

 

9,003

 

 

12,804

 

 

7,408

 

 

5,049

 

 

13,878

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans - GAAP (c/a)

 

 

1.36%

 

 

 

1.38%

 

 

 

1.29%

 

 

 

1.35%

 

 

 

1.41%

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans - Non-GAAP (c/b)

 

 

1.37%

 

 

 

1.40%

 

 

 

1.34%

 

 

 

1.43%

 

 

 

1.55%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing loans to total loans - GAAP (d/a)

 

 

0.18%

 

 

 

0.26%

 

 

 

0.18%

 

 

 

0.12%

 

 

 

0.33%

 

 

 

Non-performing loans to total loans - Non-GAAP (d/b)

 

 

0.19%

 

 

 

0.27%

 

 

 

0.18%

 

 

 

0.13%

 

 

 

0.36%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income. The ratio excludes net gains (losses) on sales, calls, and impairment of investment securities, if applicable. In addition to the efficiency ratio presented, Bancorp considers an adjusted efficiency ratio to be important because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating the fluctuation in non-interest expenses related to amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships and non-recurring merger expenses.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarterly Comparison

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

6/30/22

 

 

3/31/22

 

 

12/31/21

 

 

9/30/21

 

 

6/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-interest expenses - GAAP (a)

 

$

44,675

 

 

$

56,297

 

 

$

34,572

 

 

$

34,558

 

 

$

48,177

 

 

 

Less: Non-recurring merger expenses

 

-

 

 

 

(19,500)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(525)

 

 

 

(18,100)

 

 

 

Less: Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships

 

 

(89)

 

 

 

(88)

 

 

 

(52)

 

 

 

(53)

 

 

 

(231)

 

 

 

Total non-interest expenses - Non-GAAP (c)

 

$

44,586

 

 

$

36,709

 

 

$

34,520

 

 

$

33,980

 

 

$

29,846

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent

 

$

57,244

 

 

$

48,944

 

 

$

46,328

 

 

$

45,643

 

 

$

41,661

 

 

 

Total non-interest income

 

21,940

 

 

19,203

 

 

18,604

 

 

17,614

 

 

15,788

 

 

 

Less: Gain/loss on sale of securities

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

Total revenue - GAAP (b)

 

$

79,184

 

 

$

68,147

 

 

$

64,932

 

 

$

63,257

 

 

$

57,449

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio - GAAP (a/b)

 

 

56.42%

 

 

 

82.61%

 

 

 

53.24%

 

 

 

54.63%

 

 

 

83.86%

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (c/b)

 

 

56.31%

 

 

 

53.87%

 

 

 

53.16%

 

 

 

53.72%

 

 

 

51.95%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarterly Comparison

 

 

(in thousands)

 

6/30/22

 

 

3/31/22

 

 

12/31/21

 

 

9/30/21

 

 

6/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses - loans

 

$

(700

)

 

$

2,679

 

 

$

(1,100

)

 

$

(1,000

)

 

$

4,697

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures

 

500

 

 

 

(400)

 

 

 

(800)

 

 

 

(525)

 

 

 

(550)

 

 

 

Total provision for credit losses

 

$

(200

)

 

$

2,279

 

 

$

(1,900

)

 

$

(1,525

)

 

$

4,147

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity. As a result of the substantial impact of non-recurring items related to the Commonwealth Bancshares and Kentucky Bancshares acquisitions, Bancorp considers adjusted return on average assets and return on average equity ratios important, as they reflect performance after removing certain merger expenses and purchase accounting adjustments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarterly Comparison

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

6/30/22

 

 

3/31/22

 

 

12/31/21

 

 

9/30/21

 

 

6/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable stockholders - GAAP (a)

 

$

26,794

 

 

$

7,906

 

 

$

24,589

 

 

$

23,162

 

 

$

4,184

 

 

 

Add: Non-recurring merger expenses

 

-

 

 

19,500

 

 

-

 

 

525

 

 

18,100

 

 

 

Add: Provision for credit losses on acquired loans

 

-

 

 

4,429

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

7,397

 

 

 

Less: Tax effect of adjustments to net income

 

-

 

 

 

(3,717)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(121)

 

 

 

(4,360)

 

 

 

Total net income - Non-GAAP (b)

 

$

26,794

 

 

$

28,118

 

 

$

24,589

 

 

$

23,577

 

 

$

24,327

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average assets (c)

 

$

7,651,332

 

 

$

6,872,273

 

 

$

6,406,612

 

 

$

6,139,176

 

 

$

5,226,654

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average stockholder equity (d)

 

749,445

 

 

703,929

 

 

668,287

 

 

660,099

 

 

516,427

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets - GAAP (a/c)

 

 

1.40%

 

 

 

0.47%

 

 

 

1.52%

 

 

 

1.50%

 

 

 

0.32%

 

 

 

Return on average assets - Non-GAAP (b/c)

 

 

1.40%

 

 

 

1.66%

 

 

 

1.52%

 

 

 

1.52%

 

 

 

1.87%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average equity - GAAP (a/d)

 

 

14.34%

 

 

 

4.55%

 

 

 

14.60%

 

 

 

13.92%

 

 

 

3.25%

 

 

 

Return on average equity - Non-GAAP (b/d)

 

 

14.34%

 

 

 

16.20%

 

 

 

14.60%

 

 

 

14.17%

 

 

 

18.89%

 

 

 

 

Contact:

T. Clay Stinnett

 

Executive Vice President,

 

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

 

(502) 625-0890


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation running hot at 9.1%, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

  • Crescent Point Announces Q2 2022 Results

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

  • Shopify Posts Earnings Miss. But It’s the Guidance That’s Sinking the Stock.

    The company is expecting operating losses will 'materially increase' in the third quarter from the second quarter.

  • Bristol Myers Q2 Earnings Top Street Forecasts On Solid Eliquis and Opdivo Sales

    Solid cancer and blood clot treatment sales, as well as a smaller-than-forecast decline for Revlimid, helped deliver a top and bottom line beat for drugmaker Bristol Myers.

  • Microsoft stock falls on earnings and revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's fourth-quarter earnings results, which were a miss on both the top and bottom line.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • A $9.4 Trillion Results Day Looms in a Test for Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- For analysts, the last Thursday of July is always one of the busiest dates in the calendar. This year, it’s likely to be even more of a stretch.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleMajor Philippine Earthquake Kills 4, Triggers LandslidesFirm

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • GE earnings: Analyst explains ‘the real attraction in the stock’

    John Eade, Argus Research President and Director of Portfolio Strategies, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss General Electric earnings and the company's turnaround story.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying Apple (AAPL) Shares

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first half of 2022, a portfolio net return of -17.2% was recorded by the fund, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which delivered a -16.1% return for the same period. Go over the […]

  • Rio Tinto slashes dividend as profits take a hit; shares tumble

    Rio Tinto reported a 29% drop in first-half profit and more than halved its dividend on Wednesday, as weaker iron ore prices due to cooling demand from top consumer China, higher costs and labour shortages hurt the global miner. It is still the company's second-highest interim payout ever, following on from the record payout dispensed last year when Rio's profits benefited from a surge in commodity prices. Since then, iron ore prices have come under pressure due to persistent demand worries from top steel producer China, with the country's zero-COVID policy curtailing economic activity and weighing on ferrous markets.

  • Strategist: 'Soul-crushing' sell-offs 'may be delayed until late summer'

    By summer end, Mr. Market could be back to taking souls. For a few more weeks, though, conditions are in place for July's rally to be extended, one top Wall Street strategist proclaimed.

  • Why QuantumScape, Lordstown, and Faraday Future Stocks Sank Today

    The stocks of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) are all dropping today after an SEC filing from Faraday Future. QuantumScape was down 5.9%. Lordstown was down 4.9%.

  • Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 7 beaten-down semiconductor stocks that Jim Cramer likes. If you want to explore similar beaten-down semiconductor stocks that are on Jim Cramer’s radar, you can also read Jim Cramer Likes These 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks. Analysts and investors are treading carefully as they are exploring growth areas […]

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.

  • Alphabet earnings miss estimates, ad revenue beats, stock pops

    Google parent company Alphabet reported earnings that missed Wall Street expectations after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Is Upstart Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was one of the hottest tech stocks last year. Upstart goes a step further by gathering additional data -- including a customer's educational history, area of study, GPA, standardized test scores, and work history -- to create a more comprehensive lending profile. Upstart processes that data with its cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform, then partners with banks, credit unions, and auto dealerships to provide personal loans.

  • Facebook Parent Meta Poised to Report First-Ever Revenue Drop

    The social-media giant’s average-daily-user numbers could show their largest-ever retreat in its quarterly earnings report.