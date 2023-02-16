STRATA Skin Sciences Announces TheraClear®X Product Demonstration at Inaugural Winter Clinical Conference

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

HORSHAM, Pa., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that Joel L. Cohen, MD (FAAD, FACMS), Director of AboutSkin Dermatology in Greenwood Village, Colorado, will be speaking during the live patient demonstration of the TheraClear ® X device, FDA-cleared for the treatment of mild-to-moderate acne, including comedonal, pustular, and inflammatory acne vulgaris, at the inaugural Winter Clinical Conference at the InterContinental in Miami, Florida from February 17-20, 2023. Details for the demonstration are found below:



TheraClear ® X Device Demonstration

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Time: 4:45 PM EST

Dr. Cohen stated, “TheraClearX begins to show improvement in acne as early as two treatments, which helps build confidence and compliance in our patients while waiting for prescription therapy to show results. We see TheraClearX as an adjunct to our prescription acne treatment plan.”

About TheraClear ® X

TheraClearX is engineered and indicated specifically for the treatment of acne. By combining vacuum technology and intense broadband light (500nm-1200nm), TheraClearX shows significant promise in the fight against acne. For best results, it is recommended patients complete 4-6 treatment sessions (scheduled 1-2 weeks apart), dependent on acne severity. Treatments can be completed in 15-20 minutes and are pain-free.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® and Pharos® excimer lasers, VTRAC® lamp systems, and now the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

