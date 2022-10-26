U.S. markets closed

STRATA Skin Sciences to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.
·1 min read
HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Management will hold a conference call to review the financial results and provide a corporate update starting at 4:30 PM EST on the same day.

Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 4:30 PM EST
Domestic: 877-269-7756
International: 201-689-7817
Conference ID: 13733102
Webcast: STRATA Skin Sciences Earnings Webcast

After the live webcast, the event will be archived for future reference on the STRATA Skin Sciences website at www.strataskinsciences.com under the investor relations section.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.
STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® and Pharos® excimer lasers, VTRAC® lamp systems, and now the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

Investor Contact:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838
sskn@cg.capital


