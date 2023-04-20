A Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) insider increased their holdings by 173% last year

Looking at Strategic Education, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:STRA ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Strategic Education Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Michael Thawley bought US$150k worth of shares at a price of US$77.78 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$91.79), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Strategic Education Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Strategic Education. Independent Director Robert Grusky only netted US$14k selling shares, in that period. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership Of Strategic Education

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.9% of Strategic Education shares, worth about US$65m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Strategic Education Insider Transactions Indicate?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Strategic Education insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Strategic Education and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

