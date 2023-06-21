Strength Seen in Avis Budget (CAR): Can Its 9.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Avis Budget Group (CAR) shares rallied 9.7% in the trading session on Tuesday to close at $224.14. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 23.6% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from the company’s strong business, driven by increasing demand.

This car rental company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $9.62 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -39.7%. Revenues are expected to be $3.19 billion, down 1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Avis Budget, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CAR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Avis Budget belongs to the Zacks Business - Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, SPS Commerce (SPSC), closed the last trading session 1% lower at $182.84. Over the past month, SPSC has returned 13.2%.

For SPS Commerce , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.62. This represents a change of +17% from what the company reported a year ago. SPS Commerce currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research