Strength Within its Industrial and Defense Segments Pushed MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) in Q3

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Small Cap Equity Strategy” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund delivered a return of -5.77% net of fees (-5.57% gross of fees), trailing the Russell 2000 Index’s -5.13% total return. Both security selection and allocation effects drove the underperformance of the strategy in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Aristotle Capital Small Cap Equity Strategy highlighted stocks like MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions. On October 16, 2023, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) stock closed at $80.21 per share. One-month return of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) was 3.86%, and its shares gained 52.78% of their value over the last 52 weeks. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has a market capitalization of $5.694 billion.

Aristotle Capital Small Cap Equity Strategy made the following comment about MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance semiconductor products, appreciated amid strength within its Industrial and Defense segment along with positive commentary around future AI data center demand. We maintain our position, as we believe the company’s meaningful exposure to growing demand from Data Center and 5G end market applications along with the integration of recent acquisitions should drive additional shareholder value in periods to come."

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 17 hedge fund portfolios held MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) at the end of second quarter which was 13 in the previous quarter.

