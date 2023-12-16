Strong Commodity Price Pushed Cheniere (LNG) in Q3

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Value Strategy” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The Strategy underperformed the S&P Global Infrastructure Index during the quarter on a relative basis. Sector allocation detracted while overall stock selection contributed. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Value Strategy highlighted stocks like Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) is an energy infrastructure company, that primarily focuses on liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. On December 15, 2023, Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) stock closed at $170.20 per share. One-month return of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) was -1.90%, and its shares gained 7.99% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) has a market capitalization of $40.551 billion.

ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Value Strategy made the following comment about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Elsewhere in the region, U.S. energy infrastructure company Cheniere also contributed to quarterly performance. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG), which owns and operates U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast, saw its share price rally during the quarter due to a strong commodity price environment supporting the broader group of energy infrastructure stocks."

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 58 hedge fund portfolios held Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) at the end of third quarter which was 60 in the previous quarter.

